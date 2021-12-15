Fire Marshal's Office delivers Operation Christmas Cheer to UNC burn patients

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with members of several local fire departments, hand-delivered a trailer load of toys to UNC’s North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill on Dec. 9.

The effort, “Operation Christmas Cheer,’’ will put toys donated by the citizens of Rockingham County into the hands of children being treated at the burn center, as well as youngsters being treated throughout the hospital.

Volunteers made a merry caravan of county vehicles, including six fire departments, to follow the county’s fire marshal and assistant marshals and chiefs to the county line before they trekked to Chapel Hill for the second year of the giving initiative.

Operation Christmas Cheers provides the parents and grandparents of children being treated at the burn center with gifts to present to their little ones.

“The support means so much,” said Anita Fields, the center’s Director of Burn After Care. “... being able to help our patients and their families feel the love and hope of the season is priceless.”