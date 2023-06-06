WENTWORTH — Representatives of First Citizens Bank recently presented Rockingham Community College with a $50,000 endowment.

Rockingham Community College President Dr. Mark O. Kinlaw accepted the funds from the Robert P. Holding Foundation, that were presented by First Citizens Bank Vice President/Business Banker Mike Meitl and First Citizens Wealth Management Vice President Darren Morton.

“A healthy community has a healthy community college. Education is very important but also (teaches) the skills needed to support the community,” said Morton.

“First Citizens wants to make sure they support things that are good for our community. A lot of great work is done here, and a lot of lives and generations have been changed through Rockingham Community College. We love supporting RCC; it does great work.”