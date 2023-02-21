First Responders of the Triad, Inc., recently gave $18,000 to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office as part of its annual campaign to support area law enforcement. And the money will put a four-legged staffer on the sheriff’s payroll.

Indeed, the RCSO plans to use the money to add a trained law enforcement dog to its K9 Unit, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release.

Each year since 2019, Greensboro National Golf Club has hosted the First Responders of the Triad Pro-Am golf tournament to raise public awareness about how emergency personnel support the region.

Over the past four years, the tournament charity has garnered more than $120,000 with which to support first responders in the community and region, according to the release.

This year’s tournament was held Oct. 17 and raised $36,000. Half of the proceeds were directed to the winning PGA Professional’s choice of charity.

“We are so thankful for this and previous donations from First Responders of the Triad Pro-Am golf tournaments,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

“Last year’s donation went towards the purchase of a new K9 to replace one of our K9s that had recently retired due to age, and with this year’s donation, we plan to do the same,’’ Page said.

“Since the First Responders of the Triad Pro-Am started, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and first-responding agencies all over the Triad have been blessed to benefit from this ... event, and we appreciate all those involved in the planning and execution of these tournaments, as well as all those who take part.”

This year’s winning PGA professional from Winding Creek Golf Course, Jason Gentel, donated his share of the winnings to the City of Thomasville, which used the money to buy a police vehicle and firefighting supplies.

Past recipients of the charity award include: Bethany Fire Department, the Danville Life Saving and First Aid Crew, Inc., IAFF Local 2801, Monroeton Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, Yanceyville Fire Department, Summerfield Fire Department and the NC Forest Service.

“Triad area First Responders are there when we need them, and it’s our pleasure holding this annual event. As we continue to grow our organization, we endeavor to provide additional financial resources in order to support their unwavering commitment to helping others in our community who face an emergency or just need a helping hand,” said Patrick Donnelly, COO and Managing-Member of Byron Development, who served as 2022 tournament chairman.