First round of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive Wednesday in NC

North Carolina will get an initial 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday.
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services officials were not immediately available to comment on how the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed.
Nor is it immediately clear how many Moderna and Pfizer doses will arrive in North Carolina this week from the federal government.
The single-dose J&J vaccine became available Saturday after the Food and Drug Administration gave final approval of emergency use authorization — the same process that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines went through.
The Associated Press is reporting that nearly 4 million J&J doses began being shipped Sunday night. Some states will be able to begin injections Tuesday.
According to the Biden administration, that represents the entire stockpile of the doses.
J&J said it plans to deliver about 16 million more doses by March 31 and 100 million altogether by June 30.
Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans, The Associated Press said.
Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to provide 95% effectiveness, compared with 70% to 75% effectiveness with J&J.
The Biden administration recommends taking the first dose available.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he expects the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to say, "Just get a vaccine. It doesn’t matter which one.”
“What you want is a vaccine that prevents deaths and severe infection," Ohl said.
"All of three vaccines do that, and they all slow transmissions in communities. Those are big things to remember.”
Ohl summed up his perspective by saying, “When you get the chance to get vaccinated, get it done as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine ... in many instances your provider only has one vaccine version anyway.
“Effective is effective, so there is no reason to play the numbers game.”
DHHS cautioned that, just like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, there are possible temporary reactions with the J&J vaccine, such as a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.
Because the single-dose vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, DHHS said it "will help to ensure the equitable distribution and access to COVID-19 vaccines in every community in the state."
"It can be more easily shipped, stored and administered, factors that will help to increase the number of vaccination sites and make them more accessible," said a statement from the agency.
Go to www.YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov for more information about COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccine supply “is going to get better soon by the end of March,” Ohl said.
“Pfizer and Moderna have new production sites. They may be able to increase their production by 10 times in the next month. While the number of (J&J) doses available will be limited initially, it will be more much available by the end of March.”
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said it is realistic that by the end of June there could be enough vaccine nationwide for everyone who wants a shot.