Five stores, including Walmart and Dollar General, in Triad fined for price-scanning errors

“Our Standards Division inspectors work to protect consumers by comparing the price on the shelf and the price at the register to be sure they match,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a statement.

“Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones with errors face fines until they come into compliance.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate.

Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.

Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

Consumers can file a complaint at (984) 236-4750.