Flawless victory: Thousands of 'Fortnite' fans descend on Raleigh for 'battle royale'

RALEIGH — Thousands of gamers and fans of “Fornite,” the popular video adventure developed by Cary-based Epic Games, descended upon North Carolina’s capital city over the weekend for the long-anticipated return of the company’s official tournaments that draw professional competitors from across the world.

Fans of the game, some of whom traveled across the country to attend the first in-person tournament since the pandemic, cheered as players walked out onto the stage at the Raleigh Convention Center and took their places in pods outfitted with high-performance computers and headsets designed to block out background noise.

Over the course of the weekend, the 100 best players were slated to compete in “battle royale” matches to try and earn the most points. Each game involves being dropped into an interactive island environment where players use different tools and weapons to eliminate each other in pursuit of being the last one standing.

Finalists then compete for rewards totaling a $1 million prize pool, including a top prize of $200,000, and a trophy decorated with Swarovski crystals.

The two-day tournament was a boon not just for “Fornite” but for Epic Games, which has in the course of five years cultivated an enormous, worldwide fan base of passionate gamers.

Many fans showed up to the tournament donning costumes of their favorite characters from the game. Elaina Rivera and her 12-year-old son Devon drove to Raleigh from Philadelphia overnight to beat the morning traffic. Rivera said her son caught onto “Fortnite” a few years ago after hearing about it from a friend at summer camp. His fascination with the game “started slow” but picked up “pretty quick.” She wondered what was so special about this game compared to so many others. Then she realized something: Her son was playing with kids from around the world.

“He plays with kids, and they challenge each other. It’s like if they were brothers,” said Rivera, an EMT.

The mother-son duo dressed up as characters themselves. They also managed to get photos with some of the famous players competing in the tournament, who have accumulated large fan followings on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms. One of those players is 19-year-old Kyle Giersdorf — known by his screen name Bugha — has nearly 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube.

Ramiro Martinez, a designer who makes his own “Fortnite” masks, flew in from California with a group of friends, all of whom have been playing the game since 2018, shortly after it was released.

Martinez said his friends, who he has known since high school, turned him onto the game, and it soon became the group’s favorite way to spend time together. They became more and more invested into the game, eagerly awaiting updates from developers with new characters.

Around that time, they noticed the game skyrocketing in popularity. In July 2019, Epic Games held its biggest in-person tournament, the Fornite World Cup, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

For fans like Martinez, “Fornite” wasn’t just a game, but a door to an online community. In some cases, those encounters transcended virtual gaming sessions and turned into real-life friendships.

As soon as the tournament in Raleigh was announced, Martinez, McCoy and their friends started making plans. They saved up for plane tickets, found a local seamstress to make proper costumes for them and booked an Airbnb for their two-day stay here.