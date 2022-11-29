Floats roll and students march in the season

Thanksgiving weekend meant lots of parades and Christmas-themed celebrations for Rockingham County residents.
The annual Nighttime Leaksville Christmas Parade rolled out on Friday night to delight adults and tots alike with dozens of bright floats.
Earlier in the week, talented musicians from Morehead High School’s Marching Band traveled to Charlotte to march in the 76th annual Charlotte Thanksgiving Eve Parade on Wednesday night.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.