'Food Pharmacy' Opens at Cone Health MedCenter for Women

These multi-faceted food programs are not only aimed at making sure patients in need have the foods to support a healthy lifestyle, but also the education and resources to maintain it, Cone officials said in the release.

“It is disheartening to hear that anyone is without access to nutritious food,” says donor Denese Brito. “Our goal is to impact change for those experiencing food insecurities and we are proud to have created a legacy of support through The Brito Food Program, ensuring patients in need not only get nutritious foods but have an opportunity to learn how to sustain a healthy lifestyle.”

The center’s shelves were stocked with pantry staples by community BackPack Beginnings. The organization has been fighting hunger for over a decade.

“We have seen how access to food can make a dramatic impact on the lives of children and families in our community. Our partnership with Cone Health started a year and a half ago by providing food to food-insecure patients at The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health. We are excited to expand that partnership to the MedCenter for Women through a grant from Food Lion Feeds,” says Parker White, executive director of BackPack Beginnings.