For Greensboro Ballet, 'The Nutcracker' moves to the drive-in

The classic 1892 ballet tells the story of Clara Silberhaus and the Nutcracker that comes to life, accompanied by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score.

The Nutcracker battles the Mouse King, turns into a prince and escorts Clara to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets before bidding her farewell.

In recent years, the Dance Center of Greensboro, High Point Ballet and the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem have been among those performing "The Nutcracker."

This year, the Dance Center of Greensboro will take a similar approach to Greensboro Ballet.

It won't perform at the High Point Theatre before a live audience as usual, said Jeanne Alala, owner and director. Instead, it will record a shorter, modified version in its studio. Smaller groups will wear masks and practice social distancing as they film their part.

Alala and a videographer will edit it for DVD and show it on YouTube at a date yet to be announced.

"We are having to do a much different version than we typically do, which is a little bit sad," Alala said. "But the dancers are still really excited that they still get to do some of 'Nutcracker.'"