For the third year in a row, the RCC Eagles are NJCAA Division III World Series bound

WENTWORTH - For the third-consecutive season, the Rockingham Community College baseball team is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series after winning the Mid-Atlantic District Championship last weekend.

The Eagles swept Westmoreland Community College in consecutive games by scores of 7-2 and 20-6 respectively in the best of a two out of three game series.

The NJCAA World Series, with brackets to be released this week, will be held at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, TN from May 29 through June 3. To get updates on brackets and times visit njcaa.org or follow on Twitter at NCHSAABASEBALL.

RCC’s budding reputation as one of the best DIII programs in the country is well-deserved and it all starts with local recruits blended with plenty of regional and national talent.

Eagles Athletic Director Maggie Murray said RCC’s top-notch qualities as an institution and in athletics just might be the best kept secret in the state.