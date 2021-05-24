For the third year in a row, the RCC Eagles are NJCAA Division III World Series bound

WENTWORTH - For the third-consecutive season, the Rockingham Community College baseball team is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series after winning the Mid-Atlantic District Championship last weekend.
The Eagles swept Westmoreland Community College in consecutive games by scores of 7-2 and 20-6 respectively in the best of a two out of three game series.
The NJCAA World Series, with brackets to be released this week, will be held at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, TN from May 29 through June 3. To get updates on brackets and times visit njcaa.org or follow on Twitter at NCHSAABASEBALL.
RCC’s budding reputation as one of the best DIII programs in the country is well-deserved and it all starts with local recruits blended with plenty of regional and national talent.
Eagles Athletic Director Maggie Murray said RCC’s top-notch qualities as an institution and in athletics just might be the best kept secret in the state.
“It all starts with our head coach Reece Honeycutt and his devotion to find the right players with the talent and the attitude to be a winner. Our slogan ‘start local, go far’ is not only true with our students, but also with our athletic programs. Certainly our recruiting starts here in Rockingham County with so many talented high school players looking for opportunities to play at the next level, but recruiting has brought in many from out of state in recent years. It’s become a hot ticket and a lot of that is because of Reece. He has done an amazing job,” said Murray.
Currently 10 former Rockingham County high school baseball players are on the Eagles roster including Garrett Hladilek (Rockingham), Bennet Nooe (Morehead), Steven Dallas (Morehead), Alden Kolessar (Rockingham), Carson Wray (Morehead), Brady Price (McMichael), Jonathan Todd (Rockingham), Brandon Leonard (Rockingham), Camden Woods (Morehead) and Jarred Simpson (Morehead).
RCC closed out the season on a roll, winning six-consecutive games and finished with a 27-14 overall and 10-5 Division III Region X Carolina's Virginia Conference records.
The excitement on campus and in the community continues to grow and the athletic department is planning a grand sendoff later this week. Visit the RCC web site at www.rockinghamcc.edu/student-services/athletics/rcc-baseball/ for details as the program invites the public to attend the festivities Thursday.
“There must be something in the water here because what this team from a small town like Wentworth continues to do is truly amazing. There aren’t too many programs in the country that have achieved what these Eagles have done and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Murray said.