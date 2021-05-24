 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the third year in a row, the RCC Eagles are NJCAA Division III World Series bound
0 comments

For the third year in a row, the RCC Eagles are NJCAA Division III World Series bound

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rcc-photo

Players and coaches celebrate together, following the RCC Eagles Mid-Atlantic District Championship last weekend.

 COURTESY RCC ATHLETICS

WENTWORTH - For the third-consecutive season, the Rockingham Community College baseball team is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series after winning the Mid-Atlantic District Championship last weekend.

The Eagles swept Westmoreland Community College in consecutive games by scores of 7-2 and 20-6 respectively in the best of a two out of three game series.

The NJCAA World Series, with brackets to be released this week, will be held at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, TN from May 29 through June 3. To get updates on brackets and times visit njcaa.org or follow on Twitter at NCHSAABASEBALL.

RCC’s budding reputation as one of the best DIII programs in the country is well-deserved and it all starts with local recruits blended with plenty of regional and national talent.

Eagles Athletic Director Maggie Murray said RCC’s top-notch qualities as an institution and in athletics just might be the best kept secret in the state.

“It all starts with our head coach Reece Honeycutt and his devotion to find the right players with the talent and the attitude to be a winner. Our slogan ‘start local, go far’ is not only true with our students, but also with our athletic programs. Certainly our recruiting starts here in Rockingham County with so many talented high school players looking for opportunities to play at the next level, but recruiting has brought in many from out of state in recent years. It’s become a hot ticket and a lot of that is because of Reece. He has done an amazing job,” said Murray.

Currently 10 former Rockingham County high school baseball players are on the Eagles roster including Garrett Hladilek (Rockingham), Bennet Nooe (Morehead), Steven Dallas (Morehead), Alden Kolessar (Rockingham), Carson Wray (Morehead), Brady Price (McMichael), Jonathan Todd (Rockingham), Brandon Leonard (Rockingham), Camden Woods (Morehead) and Jarred Simpson (Morehead).

RCC closed out the season on a roll, winning six-consecutive games and finished with a 27-14 overall and 10-5 Division III Region X Carolina's Virginia Conference records.

The excitement on campus and in the community continues to grow and the athletic department is planning a grand sendoff later this week. Visit the RCC web site at www.rockinghamcc.edu/student-services/athletics/rcc-baseball/ for details as the program invites the public to attend the festivities Thursday.

“There must be something in the water here because what this team from a small town like Wentworth continues to do is truly amazing. There aren’t too many programs in the country that have achieved what these Eagles have done and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Murray said.

More Information

2021 RCC Eagles Baseball Roster

No. Player                Position    Class    Height/Weight    High School

1     Garrett Hladilek   SS             So.        6-1, 185               Rockingham County

2     Caron Lowke       INF            So.        5-8, 155               Cox Mill

3     Charlie Botelb     INF             Fr.         5-11, 140             JM Roberson

4     Daniel Sell          LHP            Fr.         5-9, 165               West Rowan

5     Gabe Duncan      OF              Fr.         5-8, 160              East Lincoln

6     Justin Cash         RHP            So.        6-2, 190             Greensboro Day

7     Cameron Graham INF            Fr.         5-10, 180           West Rowan

8     Bennet Nooe        OF/INF       So.        6-0, 195            Morehead

9     Steven Dallas       INF            Fr.         5-11, 175          Morehead

10   Scott Meitzler       C/RHP        So.        5-11, 240          Hudson

11   Alden Kolessar      Outfield      Fr.         5-10, 180          Rockingham County

12   Angel Gonzalez     INF            Fr.         5-10, 205          West Forsyth

13   Carson Wray         OF/RHP      So.       5-10, 160           Morehead

14   RJ Brooks             OF             Fr.        5-10, 170           Northwest Guilford

15   Brady Price           IN             Fr.        6-0, 185             McMichael

16   Dylan Mauldin       OF            Fr.         6-2, 225            Ashbrook

17   Justin Cash           RHP          So.        6-2, 185           Greensboro Day

18   Hunter Lail            RHP          Fr.         5-10, 160         Burns

19 Zach Bennett          RHP          RS-So.   6-3, 195           Lincoln

20 Nick Womack          LHP          Fr.          6-2, 210           Lincoln Charter

21 Sam Bolling            OF            Fr.          6-1, 185           East Lincoln

22 Issac Roberson       INF           Fr.          6-0, 185           Thomas Jeff Class Academy

23 Jonathan Todd        RHP/C       Fr.          6-6, 195           Rockingham

24 Brandon Leonard    LHP           Fr.          6-2, 190          Rockingham

25 Trenton Wood        RHP           Fr.          6-1, 205          East Lincoln

26 Ricky Gonzalez      INF            Fr.          5-8, 165          South Stokes

27 CJ Hassell             OF/RHP      Fr.          5-9, 165          Cox Mill

28 Mark Lyda             C               Fr.          5-8, 190          Bandy’s

30 Scott Williams       C/INF         Fr.          6-1, 215          Luella

32 Xaviar Stewart      FB              Fr.          6-4, 265         Asheville

33 Camden Woods     RHP            Fr.          6-1, 200        Morehead

34 Jarred Simpson     FB/DH        So.          6-3, 260       Morehead

35 Dylan Schultheiss  FB             Fr.            6-1, 255       High Point Christian

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News