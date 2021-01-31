Former church school principal charged with taking indecent liberties with child, student

REIDSVILLE — Horace Branford Aldridge Jr., former principal of Community Baptist Schools here, has been arrested and charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of taking indecent liberties with a student.

The Reidsville Police Department joined with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and administrators from the Community Baptist Schools to investigate Aldridge, 62, of 852 Parkland Road here.

Community Baptist Schools at 509 Triangle Road was established in 1972 and serves students from kindergarten through high school. The schools are affiliated with Community Baptist Church.

School officials were not immediately available for comment.

State law prohibits disclosing the names of minors involved in the case.

Aldridge is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $400,000 secured bond. No date for his first court appearance has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call RPD's Investigator Santana Menard at 336-347-2305 or Lt. Dennis Haley at 336-347-2341. To offer an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.