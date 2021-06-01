Former Cougar teammate’s faceoff as college rivals on ACC’s biggest stage

Former Rockingham County High School teammates Angel Zarate and Coby Ingle had a little family reunion of sorts when the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State faced one another in the ACC baseball tournament at Trust Field in Charlotte last Friday.
But this time they were not in their familiar Cougars black and gray, but in N.C. State red and UNC blue.
Two of the most heralded players to ever come out of the Rockingham County baseball program, both were multi-time Mid-State 3A All Conference and NCCA All-State players. For years, they were teammates who trained and dreamed together of playing at the next level, so it was a little surreal for hometown fans to witness the duo going head-to-head on national television.
It’s not so unusual for former high school teammates to play one another on opposing teams in college, but given that Ingle was on the mound for the Wolfpack, facing UNC’s Zarate in the batter’s box, was a special moment for hometown fans cheering the duo on.
“It was pretty fun actually. Before the game I knew N.C. State weren’t likely going to use part of their Saturday starters and were probably going to use part of their whole 10 day rotation, so in the back of my mind, I thought there might be a chance I could face him. But I could tell when I went up there by the look on his face, he meant business. I think I smirked at him a little bit just to see if I could get a reaction, but he didn’t give anything back. He pitched really well that day. He had like four strikeouts or something like that and he was dealing, but it was fun seeing him up there,” Zarate said.
Ingle always does his homework and knows the tendencies of the opposition he faces when he’s on the mound, so he didn’t focus on the fact that it was his former teammate in the batter’s box initially.
“Looking back, it was a surreal moment, and it’s something that we have talked about might happen some day. It didn’t happen in the regular season, but it happened in the ACC Tournament in front of a packed house, which is crazy, but it was cool. At the time, I wasn’t really thinking about it, but sitting here and thinking about it now, with us coming from the same high school, it was definitely a great experience. Hopefully, it’s going to shine back on Rockingham County,” said Ingle.
During his junior year at Rockingham, he finished up with a stellar .79 ERA with an 8-1 record and 105 strikeouts.
Ingle, the three-time all-state and all-conference honoree, was named the Mid-State 3A Conference pitcher of the Year in 2019 and was on track to break several Rockingham pitching records, but the 2020 pandemic forced the NCHSAA to shut down the season, which impacted his career numbers significantly.
Ingle is steadily showing promise at NC State and seems poised to make a major impact in the coming years. Through 13.2 innings of work in 2021, he has an impressive .66 ERA, and it appears next season he has the potential to move into the top of the Wolfpack pitching rotation.
Zarate graduated from Rockingham rated as the No. 23 overall prospect following three NCCA All-America selections and closing out his high school career with a .443 batting average.
He closed out his high school playing days with the highest career batting average and most career hits in Rockingham County High School baseball history. And Zarate has picked up where he left off for the Tar Heels.
After starting 13 games for UNC as a red-shirt freshman in 2019, Zarate really put himself on the national radar the following season, becoming known as one of the best hitters in the ACC, starting 19 games and garnering 15 hits while plating 18 RBIs. He concluded 2020 with a .408 batting average and ended the season with an 11-game hitting streak.
In 2021, he currently has a .417 on base percentage, has racked up 54 hits and plated 32 RBIs entering the post season.
“There’s no doubt Angel is one of the best hitters ever to come out of Rockingham County, and he’s taken it forward. After two or three years at UNC, he’s shown that he is one of the best hitters in the country. I’m glad he’s getting the opportunity and, hopefully, things keep going that way for him, especially heading up to the (MLB) draft,” Ingle said.
For hometown fans, seeing the duo go head-to-head in the ACC Tournament on national TV was a real treat. Rockingham County head baseball coach George Barber was perhaps their biggest fan.
“I was extremely proud and thrilled. I had chills. Just seeing both of them out there like that on the big stage in the ACC Tournament, and both of them doing so well was really unbelievable. It just goes to show what a good work ethic and character can do for you when you have some talent and obviously, both of those guys have God-given talent. They haven’t wasted it and have made the most of every opportunity they have,” said Barber.
In front of the biggest crowd of the season to date for both teams, Zarate made an immediate impact in the game with a leadoff double and eventually scored to give the Tar Heels their first lead of the game. Carolina continued to roll as the lead grew to 8-0 by the end of the second, but N.C. State rallied, cutting the margin in half by the mid-way point of the game. The Pack plated two more runs in the eighth, but the Heels closed out strong to ice a 9-6 victory in their only win of the season over N.C. State.
Ingle and fellow freshman John Miralia combined for six shutout innings versus the Tar Heels. Ingle went a career-long four innings and struck out four UNC batters, another career best.
The Wolfpack swept UNC in three-consecutive regular season games in late March.
Both teams qualified for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Playoffs. Pairings were announced Monday. NC State (30-17) will play Alabama (31-24) at 3 p.m. in the Ruston Regional and UNC (27-25) takes on UCLA (35-18) in the Lubbock Regional at 7 p.m. Friday. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN3.