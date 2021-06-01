Former Cougar teammate’s faceoff as college rivals on ACC’s biggest stage

Former Rockingham County High School teammates Angel Zarate and Coby Ingle had a little family reunion of sorts when the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State faced one another in the ACC baseball tournament at Trust Field in Charlotte last Friday.

But this time they were not in their familiar Cougars black and gray, but in N.C. State red and UNC blue.

Two of the most heralded players to ever come out of the Rockingham County baseball program, both were multi-time Mid-State 3A All Conference and NCCA All-State players. For years, they were teammates who trained and dreamed together of playing at the next level, so it was a little surreal for hometown fans to witness the duo going head-to-head on national television.

It’s not so unusual for former high school teammates to play one another on opposing teams in college, but given that Ingle was on the mound for the Wolfpack, facing UNC’s Zarate in the batter’s box, was a special moment for hometown fans cheering the duo on.