Former executive director of Eden Chamber charged with 14 counts connected to financial irregularities

EDEN — The former executive director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce has been charged in connection with financial irregularities discovered earlier this year.

Jennifer Barton, 47, of Eden is charged with seven counts each of larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretenses, Eden police said Tuesday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police began investigating in August after the chamber filed a complaint following an internal audit. The audit was ordered after the chamber's board discovered irregularities in their financial accounts.

Chairman T. Edwards said in an Aug. 20 news release that the irregularities had been discovered by the chamber’s board of directors after regular post-pandemic board meetings were resumed. Edwards said at that time that Barton resigned after the irregularities were discovered.

Barton received a $10,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear Nov. 8 in Rockingham County District Court in Wentworth.