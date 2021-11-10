Former Rams player inducted into Shaw Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Reidsville Senior High School graduate Orlando Dodd was inducted into the Shaw Baseball Hall of Fame during a campus ceremony in Raleigh Oct. 21.

A 1980 RHS graduate, Dodd went on to star at Shaw University, where he hit better than .300 over the course of his playing career before graduating in 1984.

Dodd played under former Reidsville coaches Jerry Talley and Bill Holcomb on the diamond and was a three-sport star also playing basketball and football for the Rams.

Known for his prowess at the plate and speed on the bases, Dodd was an outfielder for Reidsville, but switched to first base at Shaw where he went on to be a part of the team that won the CIAA championship in 1983 playing for Bobby Sanders.

“Orlando was an outstanding athlete. He was a very good baseball player for me, a really good outfielder and also played a little first base. Orlando was the kind of player you wanted on your team. He was well-respected by his teammates as well as myself. He was fast on the bases and a good contact hitter. It was a pleasure to coach him,” said Talley.

Orlando, and his younger brother Maurice, who was also a three-sport star for the Rams, both left their mark as outstanding student-athletes and students at Reidsville Talley said.

“It means a whole lot. I am very thankful that I achieved it because a lot of hard work went into it. It’s a big honor for me,” Dodd said.