Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner says Rural Hall still owes her a nearly $150,000 settlement

Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner alleges in new court papers that town officials owe her the nearly $150,000 settlement agreement that a majority of the town’s council approved in October 2021 but that she never got.

Her attorneys, Valerie Bateman and June Allison, argue that town officials breached a duty of good faith and fair dealing when they refused to pass a budget amendment and place a stamp certifying that the agreement had been pre-audited.

The new court filings represent the latest in a six-month legal battle between Garner, who was town manager for four years, and Rural Hall town officials, who have sued Garner over the settlement agreement.

All of this started on Oct. 21, 2021, when Garner and three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — resigned abruptly after the council members approved the settlement agreement, also known as a severance package. At that same meeting, the town attorney, D. Barrett Burge, also quit, and on the day after the meeting, Garner accepted a position as city manager for Graham in Alamance County. On May 10, the Graham City Council voted unanimously on a motion making Garner the permanent city manager after determining that Garner had successfully completed her six-month probationary period.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the town filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court, alleging that Garner violated town protocols and state law in negotiating the settlement agreement. The lawsuit said under her employment contract, Garner didn’t qualify for a severance package because she resigned to take another position and she didn’t give a 90-day notice before she quit. And, the town said, it had grounds to fire her.

The town filed an amended lawsuit in December 2021, saying that Garner violated the town’s code of ethics by having a sexual relationship with former fire chief Andy Marshall. Marshall reported to Garner. Garner has denied those allegations. Stacy Marshall, Andy Marshall’s ex-wife, has filed an alienation of affection lawsuit against Garner, saying that Garner had an affair with her husband and accusing Garner of ruining her marriage.

The town has also said that Garner failed to get a pre-audit certification or submit a budget amendment, which the town said was required. The town has said that the money couldn’t ultimately be transferred because the amount exceeded the town’s transactional limits.

The town’s lawsuit had alleged that Garner had breached her fiduciary duty by negotiating the settlement agreement, but Judge R. Greg Horne dismissed that claim.

In her latest court papers filed May 6, Garner said the town failed to uphold its end of the bargain in the settlement agreement. That includes the fact that Garner never got the money that her attorneys say she was entitled to.

Bateman and Allison dispute any allegations that the town had grounds to terminate Garner.

Bateman and Allison said Garner brought Rural Hall into compliance with the federal Family Medical Leave Act, balanced the town’s checkbook, reduced the town’s reliance on overtime, revised the town’s personnel policy and used a consulting agency to determine appropriate levels of pay for certain positions in the town.

“Although most were pleased, several Town employees resented these changes and engaged in inappropriate behavior including without limitation: sharing confidential information, refusing to comply with the documented reporting structure, insubordination, spreading false information and engaging in public (false) speculation about Ms. Garner’s personal life, all in attempt to undermine Ms. Garner personally and in the performance of her professional duties,” the attorneys allege in court documents.

In previous court filings, Garner has alleged that she was the target of a smear campaign by town employees and members of the public that traded in false accusations about her personal life. She said this was done because she was a woman and that she was the victim of a hostile work environment. She has alleged that current town manager Misty Meadows participated in that smear campaign during a time when she worked as an administrative assistant.

Garner said she communicated privately with the town council about the alleged smear campaign, but council members failed to do anything. Worse, she said, they shared her confidential communications with employees and members of the public in an attempt to intimidate and humiliate her.

Garner said she was driven to seek other employment and to enter into negotiations with the town on a settlement agreement.

By mid-October 2021, Bateman and Allison said that Garner had reached a “meeting of the minds” on the terms of the settlement. Those terms included Garner agreeing to drop claims against the town in exchange for severance payments and a mutual agreement to not disparage each other. They said the town reneged on the agreement.

“Plaintiff by and through counsel and through statements by its agents has continued to spread false and personal accusations about the Defendant and to impugn her personally and professionally despite the fact that such false allegations are not relevant to the issues at bar, and in violation of the Settlement Agreement’s non-disparagement provisions,” they said in court papers.

Garner also blames Mayor Tim Flinchum and Council Member Susan Gordon, saying they failed to approve a budget amendment for the settlement agreement.

Though the town has said the agreement lacked a pre-audit certification stamp, there was one available to place on the document if the budget amendment had been approved, Bateman and Allison argue.

“Defendant would not have executed a document waiving her rights or accepting a different position but for the terms of the Settlement Agreement which contained mutual non-disparagement clauses and compensation for her injuries,” Bateman and Allison said.

They argue that the town often enters into contracts without the pre-audit certification, including its agreement with the current interim town attorney, Randy James.

James did not respond directly to the allegations in the new court papers. He noted that Bateman and Allison voluntarily dismissed without prejudice six claims in Garner’s countersuit, including intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, constructive discharge and negligent misrepresentation or fraud.

“The Town is pleased with the decision by Megan Garner’s attorneys to dismiss 6 claims from her original counterclaims as reflected in the amended notice of dismissal,” James said in an email. “The remaining claim relates solely to whether the settlement agreement complied with North Carolina law which will be further responded to on or before June 1, 2022.”

A trial date for the lawsuit has not yet been set.