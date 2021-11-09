Former Shakespeare Festival headquarters for sale in High Point

The owner of the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival’s former headquarters in southwest High Point is seeking a buyer for the property.

Ridvan Tatargil, owner of Chicago-based home furnishings firm Eastern Accents, has owned the 55,000-square-foot campus at the corner of West Ward Avenue and West Green Drive since 2017. He considered renovating it into a maker’s space but is now focusing on the nearby former Hayworth Roll & Panel facility he purchased earlier this year, according to his son, Deniz Tatargil, operations manager for Eastern Accents.

“We are consolidating our operations in part by moving our operation at the former Shakespeare facility into the old Hayworth building,” he said. “In the meantime, we are looking for a buyer of the former Shakespeare facility, which has been fantastically renovated over the last few years.”

Renovations are still ongoing, so a sale would probably have to wait for them to be completed, he added.

Tatargil bought the former headquarters out of bankruptcy two years after the Shakespeare festival dissolved.

It’s one of several vintage High Point properties he’s purchased in recent years, including a historic home on West High Avenue that he restored into Pandora’s Manor, a bed and breakfast/event venue.