Former Shakespeare Festival headquarters for sale in High Point

The owner of the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival’s former headquarters in southwest High Point is seeking a buyer for the property.
Ridvan Tatargil, owner of Chicago-based home furnishings firm Eastern Accents, has owned the 55,000-square-foot campus at the corner of West Ward Avenue and West Green Drive since 2017. He considered renovating it into a maker’s space but is now focusing on the nearby former Hayworth Roll & Panel facility he purchased earlier this year, according to his son, Deniz Tatargil, operations manager for Eastern Accents.
“We are consolidating our operations in part by moving our operation at the former Shakespeare facility into the old Hayworth building,” he said. “In the meantime, we are looking for a buyer of the former Shakespeare facility, which has been fantastically renovated over the last few years.”
Renovations are still ongoing, so a sale would probably have to wait for them to be completed, he added.
Tatargil bought the former headquarters out of bankruptcy two years after the Shakespeare festival dissolved.
It’s one of several vintage High Point properties he’s purchased in recent years, including a historic home on West High Avenue that he restored into Pandora’s Manor, a bed and breakfast/event venue.
Most recently, he acquired about 160,000 square feet of building space over 6 acres in the 600 block of West Green Drive. The property previously served as Hayworth Roll & Panel, which made wood office furniture from the early 20th century until it closed in 2003.
“The property is currently a mix of unused space that we will be using, as well as space being used by a lumber kiln company,” Tatargil said.
The overall plan is to use the site to expand the production and distribution functions of Eastern Accents, which designs and crafts luxury home textile goods, such as bedding and draperies.
The company has been an exhibitor at High Point Market since 1983.
“Eastern Accents manufactures and distributes from Chicago, but our plan is to increase capacity by opening an additional facility in the old Hayworth building in High Point,” Tatargil said.