Former trooper Gibson takes helm as Reidsville chief

REIDSVILLE—Robert Ray Gibson was sworn in Friday as Reidsville Police Department’s newest chief at a ceremony at Pennrose Park Country Club.
Selected from 15 initial applicants, Gibson, who began the new job on Sept. 14, replaces Robert Hassell who resigned to become chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department in Eastern North Carolina.
Gibson retired in 2019 from the N.C. State Highway Patrol with 30 years of service. He received a bachelor of arts degree in business management in 1981 from N.C. State University and graduated from the NCSHP Training Academy the next year.
A native of Caswell County, Gibson went to work for the Reidsville Police Department in July 2019 as park ranger at the city-owned Lake Reidsville and Lake Hunt. Last December, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the support services/community engagement division.
In welcoming the guests on Friday, City Manager Summer Woodard said the day had been 20 years in the making “to have an internal candidate to be in this position.”
She told of her first encounter with the new chief shortly after she became city manager in June. While driving around Reidsville looking for a new home, Woodard spotted a police car following her. As she made a U-turn, “I locked eyes with our future chief.”
In reviewing Gibson’s biography, Caswell County Sheriff Sgt. Greg Ingram, also a former state trooper, said he and Gibson grew up together, graduating in 1987 from Bartlett-Yancey High School. Both then ended up with the highway patrol, Ingram said.
Before giving Gibson his oath of office, Resident Superior Court Judge Stan Allen said he became acquainted with Gibson and his family when they first moved to Eden in 1998. Allen handled the legal transactions for the purchase of their home. Three years later, they moved to Reidsville.
“I am very proud and honored to be doing this today,” Allen said.
After Stacey Gibson pinned the chief’s insignia and badge on her husband, he was emotional as he thanked God for giving him peace, guidance and direction to apply for the job.
“I am truly humbled. I look forward to the challenges,” Gibson said. “Reidsville Police Department is excellent.”
In recognizing the police department retirees who “have built the Reidsville Police Department,” he thanked them for “…the time and work you have put in in years past.’’
A number of chiefs from Rockingham County and surrounding counties also were on hand as were numerous N.C. Highway Patrol troopers, and court and city officials.
Hassell, who took over in April in Rocky Mount, drove more than two hours to be at the ceremony. Gibson said Hassell gave him his start as the park ranger at Lake Hunt and Reidsville in 2019 and promoted him to his team as lieutenant in December of 2020.
Former Chief Edd Hunt, who led RPD from 2000 to 2012, also attended.
Former Chief James Festerman was unable to attend but sent a congratulatory note to Gibson which Vickie McKinney, executive assistant to the chief, read:
“Your law enforcement career has been marked by distinguished service not only to the citizens of Reidsville and Rockingham County but also to the state of North Carolina while serving with distinction as a leader with the N.C. Highway Patrol,’’ Festerman said in the letter.
“Reidsville Police officers are the best – I know you will make a great contribution to an already fine organization,’’ Festerman said. “The task of keeping our citizens safe, protecting property and maintaining law and order has become increasingly challenging to say the least. I am confident about our city’s future with you as our new police chief.”
In recognizing his family, Gibson paused several times to wipe away tears.
He said his wife Stacey is “the rock that kept me going.”
“I have a simple goal for the city,” Gibson said. “That’s to make Reidsville the safest place to live and raise a family. No matter where you live in the city, no matter what you do in the city, we have to show community spirit. My job is to keep the city going. It’s not something I’m going to start. It’s something to build on.’’
“I’m here for you and I’m here to support you,” Gibson told the many city leaders in the standing-room-only crowd.
“We as a department have a mission to keep this city safe,” Gibson said. “We will continue to provide service that is ethical and professional while following all policies and procedures of the city and police department, the laws of North Carolina, and the Constitution of the United States. I am truly looking forward to this job,” Gibson said. “God put me here for a reason.”
Gibson met his wife Stacey, a native f Dry Fork Va., in Danville, Va. while he was home one weekend. They were married a year later in 1993. They have three children, Brittany, who works from home; Hunter, a civilian Naval employee; and Landon, a computer engineer at a Huntsville, Ala., software company. They also have two grandchildren, Mason, 9, and Mila, 2.