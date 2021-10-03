Former trooper Gibson takes helm as Reidsville chief

Former Chief James Festerman was unable to attend but sent a congratulatory note to Gibson which Vickie McKinney, executive assistant to the chief, read:

“Your law enforcement career has been marked by distinguished service not only to the citizens of Reidsville and Rockingham County but also to the state of North Carolina while serving with distinction as a leader with the N.C. Highway Patrol,’’ Festerman said in the letter.

“Reidsville Police officers are the best – I know you will make a great contribution to an already fine organization,’’ Festerman said. “The task of keeping our citizens safe, protecting property and maintaining law and order has become increasingly challenging to say the least. I am confident about our city’s future with you as our new police chief.”

In recognizing his family, Gibson paused several times to wipe away tears.

He said his wife Stacey is “the rock that kept me going.”

“I have a simple goal for the city,” Gibson said. “That’s to make Reidsville the safest place to live and raise a family. No matter where you live in the city, no matter what you do in the city, we have to show community spirit. My job is to keep the city going. It’s not something I’m going to start. It’s something to build on.’’