Forsyth Medical Center service road section closing until late 2024

Novant Health Inc. is closing until late 2024 a portion of its Loop Road at Forsyth Medical Center that provides access to its emergency department.
The closing of the service road goes into effect Tuesday.
The section is being closed to accommodate the next phase of a planned $403.4 million infrastructure and capital investment at the hospital. That section of Loop Road serves as an entry point to the emergency department from both South Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway. With the closing, motorists from South Hawthorne will have to drive onto Silas Creek and access the emergency department from the intersection with Hanes Mall Boulevard. It also affects the bus stop on Loop Road, which is being shifted to in front of the hospital’s west tower.
“New signage will be added around campus to help patients and visitors identify the new traffic pattern,” Novant said.
“Patients and visitors can still enter the campus off Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway and park in the visitor parking deck.”
Novant launched in September the second phase of its expansion.
The system unveiled the project in February, which features spending $222 million to build a critical-care tower projected to open in late 2024. The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital.
The tower will be built on the former site of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Center. A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.
Although the tower is projected to open 24 months after the demolition is completed, interior renovations will continue through 2027.
The tower will have 60 critical-care and 36 intermediate beds, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services.
Phase Two also will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.
The first phase includes renovating patient rooms and enhancing the women’s and children’s center that involves the labor and delivery unit. Other parts of the first phase include renovating the hospital’s kitchen and cafeteria, and installing a new central energy plant. When the project is completed, Forsyth Medical Center will continue to have 921 beds.