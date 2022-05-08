Fortifying kids' Futures: Joyce salutes The Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club

REIDSVILLE — In the early 1930s, Jennifer Joyce’s grandmother attended The Salvation Army School for Officers in Atlanta but was forced to resign to care for a sick sibling.

That was the beginning of the family’s support of The Army’s mission and purpose. It was their inspiration to help improve the future for local children, finding creative ways to help them, Joyce, director of Madison-based The Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund, said during a recent fundraiser here.

On April 28, Joyce was the keynote speaker for the organization’s annual Steak and Burger fundraiser, sponsored by Annie Penn Hospital/Cone Health.

Emcee Kathy Cheek welcomed 176 guests and members of the Boys and Girls Club of Reidsville Singing Company provided after dinner entertainment.

Local Salvation Army Major Syung Lee announced Carol Kasteen as the local advisory board’s newest life member with board member Charlie Hall accepting the award in Kasteen’s absence. A video detailed the 85-year-old Kasteen’s service to The Salvation Army since 1982.

Former Advisory Board Chairman Susan Thompson introduced Joyce. A Rockingham County native, Joyce grew up in Stoneville, but attended school in Eden. She spent her college years at UNC-Chapel Hill, studying journalism and advertising.

Joyce’s career took her from advertising to the restaurant business before landing her in the world of non-profits. She is also a certified team leader for Habitat for Humanity International, land has led agency field trips all over the world, including South America, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Throughout her life, Joyce had the support of her parents and grandparents who “believed I could do anything I put my mind to,” she said. Sadly, many less fortunate people don’t have “one single person to believe in them, encourage them and be there for them no matter what,” she said.

Loss inspired her to help

But life also handed Joyce a significant loss that impacted her in a huge way: Her father, Barry died 20 years ago when she was 24. Shortly after, her grandparents, with whom she was “so close,” also passed away.

Those loses prompted her to seek something “extreme,” she said.

So in 2009, Joyce took her first Habitat service trip. Since then, she has worked in orphanages and schools, built houses, hauled water. And she’s spent time in the middle of remote villages where folks had dirt for floors, straw for roofs, and lived without running water or electricity.

During her second assignment, she was scheduled to go to Haiti but postponed her trip so a college group could go on the journey during their spring break.

“Little did I know this was when one of the most horrific earthquakes would hit the area,” Joyce said, noting the quake killed over 200,000, including half the group she would have been with.

“There was a reason I wasn’t there, and even if there wasn’t, I had to do something to make it count.”

Helping Haiti her way

Joyce decided to collect goods to send to Haiti. Although many agencies had trouble getting donations to the devastated country, Joyce utilized her volunteer agency. Within hours, she was gathering donations in a tractor trailer that naysayers said she would never fill.

“They were right. We didn’t fill a trailer,” she said. “We filled two.”

Over the years, when others declared her goals “unobtainable,” Joyce’s mother, Diane, always supported her, making her efforts “much more worthwhile,” she said.

After the death of her father, Joyce and her family organized a cancer support fund. Joyce worked other full-time jobs while accepting applications from folks in need and helping cancer clients financially.

Then 10 years ago, Joyce decided to make her work with cancer support full time. Within a few months, the owner of an office building that had stood empty for more than a decade donated it to her cause.

Although many saw the mission as a burden, Joyce saw only the possibilities, calling her mother first to report every donation and grant, she said.

Losing her mother

Less than a month ago, Joyce lost her mother, but says Diane Joyce is still with her in a lot of ways. And losing her mother prompted Joyce to begin letting friends in to support her, and she’s grateful for that, she said during her speech.

“It’s just a reminder that there are so many ways we can make differences to others,” she said.

She praised the help The Salvation Army gives the Boys and Girls Club, especially by helping the agency continue its after-school activities and other programs for youths.

Although Joyce always knew about the agency’s after school programs, their remarkable growth convinced her the efforts were worth supporting, she said.

“The core programs … can benefit every single child in one way or another, but especially those most vulnerable: Those with no support system, or have anyone who believes in and support them no matter what, or have parents or extended family to give them the time and support they truly deserve,’’ Joyce said.

“These programs serve as pillars to help encourage and instill so much,” Joyce said.

She noted how the organization’s education and career development programs help with tutoring and guiding young people to the best-fitting career paths.

Character and leadership programs help youth become more responsible and caring and to acquire skills to better participate in society, she said. Arts programs develop creativity and cultural awareness through crafts, arts and creative writing. Health and life skills and drug awareness and prevention programs also fortify the area’s young people, Joyce said.

One of Joyce’s favorite features of the Boys and Girls Club is the athletic program with basketball introduced in May and flag football in the fall.

With scholarship rates, parents pay about a third of what most daycares charges, Joyce noted. Without the help of the public, these programs are not sustainable and children can’t grow and develop to their fullest potential, she stressed.

“Don’t we owe these children every opportunity possible? Don’t we owe them the opportunity to grow to their fullest potential and prepare them with as much as we can for their future and all that it holds?’’ Joyce said.

“For every child that has a supportive environment like I did, there are hundreds in our area that are not so lucky,’’ Joyce said. “What an amazing thing that we have our Boys and Girls Club supporting children and preparing them in ways they don’t even know they need and deserve, to be there in any way possible and service the children and their future in any way we can,’’ Joyce said.

The Salvation Army’s Advisory Board Chairman Ted Hopkins said the evening was “truly a flagship night for this mission” and announced the fundraiser exceeded its $25,000 goal by raising $30,000.

“It’s been a blessing to see how The Salvation Army brings people together to help people,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough year,” said Lee prior to the benediction. “I look forward to providing good service to the community with everybody’s help.”