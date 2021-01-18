Forward thinking or backward? Proposal to stop Greensboro's violent crime may draw scrutiny.

GREENSBORO — With 61 homicides in 2020, the city set a record it never wanted to make.
As that number grew during the year at a frightening pace, officials scanned statistics and held meetings to search for answers that could help them curb the violence.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan believes she has found one clear path to heading off serious violent crime, but the year's statistics don't provide a definitive answer for the problem. And that bothers one council member who has become Vaughan's toughest critic — and her opponent for reelection in the fall.
Vaughan has worked with the Greensboro Police Department's attorney and other city officials on a proposed ordinance that would require bars, nightclubs and restaurants to write detailed security plans and hire security employees after violent crimes, from homicide to aggravated assault, occur on their property.
In the coming weeks, Vaughan and the City Council will hold meetings to get input from businesses and other community members about the proposal with an eye toward considering a formal motion in the spring.
It's not the first time the city has attempted to use regulations to prevent violence at nightclubs. In 2014, council passed, then tabled, a similar ordinance after a spate of nightclub-related violence, including a downtown shootout.
Police Chief Brian James has told council that "nightlife" is one of the root causes of violent crime in the city.
But statistics don't make a resounding case for Vaughan's proposal despite a record-breaking year for homicides.
Out of 61 homicides last year, four were related to bars, nightclubs or restaurants.
Compare that with 19 that occurred at residences and it's not hard to see what some would consider a disconnect.
But Vaughan said her plan is as much a preventative measure as it is a reaction to last year's figures.
She said as the pandemic eases over time and bars and restaurants reopen, the potential for violence is sure to rise and the city's proposal could be in place, ready for any potential surge in activity.
Vaughan said it's important to consider that bar and restaurant-related violence becomes a higher percentage of the homicide rate when you subtract the number of residential homicides.
"Large event spaces, the majority of the bars, were closed and we still had four homicides," she said. "And if we were going to enact this, we wanted to do it before everybody was wide smack open and these numbers trended in a different direction."
The proposal notes that violent crime occurs inside as well as outside, where people stand in line, enter, exit and park.
Crimes that trigger tougher regulations for a business would include murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and some types of sexual assault.
For example, if a homicide occurs at a business, the city would close that operation for 30 days and require the owner to submit a plan that would outline additional security in the hopes of preventing further violence. That plan would be required to include at least one armed security officer.
Also, for a limited time, fewer patrons would be allowed to frequent that business.
Other regulations would be less stringent for lesser crimes.
Many details