Forward thinking or backward? Proposal to stop Greensboro's violent crime may draw scrutiny.

Police Chief Brian James has told council that "nightlife" is one of the root causes of violent crime in the city.

But statistics don't make a resounding case for Vaughan's proposal despite a record-breaking year for homicides.

Out of 61 homicides last year, four were related to bars, nightclubs or restaurants.

Compare that with 19 that occurred at residences and it's not hard to see what some would consider a disconnect.

But Vaughan said her plan is as much a preventative measure as it is a reaction to last year's figures.

She said as the pandemic eases over time and bars and restaurants reopen, the potential for violence is sure to rise and the city's proposal could be in place, ready for any potential surge in activity.

Vaughan said it's important to consider that bar and restaurant-related violence becomes a higher percentage of the homicide rate when you subtract the number of residential homicides.

"Large event spaces, the majority of the bars, were closed and we still had four homicides," she said. "And if we were going to enact this, we wanted to do it before everybody was wide smack open and these numbers trended in a different direction."