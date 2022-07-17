Foul odor in Charlotte caused by a mistake in recycling process, company says

CHARLOTTE — An environmental cleanup company confirmed a mistake led to the release of a foul-smelling substance that created a stink here on Thursday.

Legacy Environmental Services released mercaptan during a recycling process of metal tanks at its location on North Graham Street, the company said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer on Friday.

Mercaptan is added to colorless and odorless natural gas giving it “a distinctive smell of rotten eggs,” Piedmont Natural Gas said.

According to Legacy, four small tanks were reported to be empty when they were picked up for removal and disposal.

“Disassembly of the tanks for cleaning released mercaptan vapors into the surrounding atmosphere,” the company said.

Around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, reports of a natural gas smell flooded the 911 system, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

The smell reached many parts of Charlotte because of a temperature inversion. That happens when the air temperature increases at higher elevations, trapping colder air and odors closer to the surface, according to the National Weather Service.

Several buildings were evacuated because the odor seeped inside, including the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Fire officials later gave an all-clear, but District Court closed early as a precaution.

The stench had mostly dissipated by mid-afternoon.

The tanks have been resealed and will be prepared for disposal at another location, Legacy said. Authorities were notified at the time of the release, the company said.

Legacy’s statement did not include an apology.

What is Legacy Environmental?

Indiana-based Legacy Environmental Services was founded in 2003 by Lorrie and Carl Lisek to “fill a void in the environmental industry,” according to the company’s website.

Legacy is an environmental consulting firm that helps public, private and nonprofit sectors with policies and practices for “sustainable and more profitable operations,” according to its website.

The company says it has worked with nearly 500 clients in 17 U.S. states and Canada. Its clientele represent more than 40 local, county and regional governmental bodies, 15 school corporations and universities, multiple state and federal agencies — including the U.S. Department of Energy.

Legacy was not hired by Piedmont Natural Gas, and Thursday’s incident did not involve any Piedmont assets or resources, a utility spokesman told the Observer.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified about the leak, according to Charlotte Fire.

Mecklenburg County Air Quality is working with local, state and federal partners to conduct a follow-up investigation of the gas odorant release, Megan Green, the county’s air quality program manager, said. It will likely take several weeks to complete a “full and thorough investigation,” she said.

Mercaptan exposure in NC

Since 2004, eight similar instances of mercaptan exposure have been reported in the state, according to the N.C. Division of Air Quality complaint database.

The most recent complaint, in January 2020, involved a woman in the northeastern N.C. town of Plymouth who reported the all-day odor affected her breathing and sinuses.

Four complaints involved propane tanks being sawed open, released or tampered with, according to the database.