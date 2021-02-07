Four deaths in three days, Reidsville native on U.S. variant discovery

Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and to schedule appointments. Link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.

Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county's Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, Wright said.

Rockingham County has performed 67,267 tests thus far. The state has calculated 781,802 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 9,728 deaths.

After your shot

While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.

Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don't yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.