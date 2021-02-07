Four deaths in three days, Reidsville native on U.S. variant discovery

WENTWORTH — As more than 1,000 Rockingham Countians over age 65 joined the ranks of the vaccinated this week, the county tallied four more deaths in three days.
The victims ranged in age from 63 to 91. One of the individuals was in a longterm care facility and in hopice care before contracting COVID-19, according to county health officials.
And on Thursday, Rockingham County native and Reidsville High School graduate Keith Gagnon, a biochemist and researcher at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, spoke to Reidsville podcast host Joe Dexter about his lab's ground-breaking discovery last week: a new U.S. variant of the novel coronavirus.
Gagnon, featured on "In The Community," told Dexter about how his lab identified the COVID-19 variant known as 20C-US, through genetic sequencing of virus samples. The variant, which developed in the Southern United States and spread widely throughout the U.S., now accounts for about 50% of all cases, Gagnon said during the broadcast.
The newly-discovered U.S. variant coincides with the second and third waves of COVID-19 infections across the nation during fall and winter and suggests it may be more easily transmitted than the original virus, Gagnon has said. The variant has not spread outside of the U.S., likely because of limits on international travel in recent months, Gagnon told Dexter.
“There are hundreds of variants floating around, so for this one to rise to prominence suggests it might be more transmissible,” Gagnon said in a press release.
Variants of a virus show changes called mutations in the make up or "code" of the viral structure. And as viruses spread, they naturally mutate, researchers explain. Some mutations do not make the virus a worse threat to humans, while others do.
So far, the 20C-US has not shown strong evidence of mutations that could make it resistant to the vaccine, Gagnon said. But he notes that since May the variant has acquired a trio of mutations, two of which are in the virus's so-called spike protein.
One of the mutations has the potential to affect "antibody binding,'' Gagnon told a Chicago's NBC5 television affiliate, adding, "there are a lot of unknowns.''
During his interview with Dexter, Gagnon emphasized the need for continued and heightened genetic sequencing of the virus, explaining the U.S. is behind Great Britain in the effort.
For example, while the U.S. only runs genetic sequencing of two or three cases per 1,000, Great Britain squences around seven of every 100 of its cases.
Such rigorous genetic testing of the virus yields vital information about how the virus is changing. And that knowledge helps a medical community forecast remedies and plan public health strategies to stay in step with mutations, Gagnon said during "In The Community.''
Here at home
Once again, Rockingham County's infection rate has dropped, and while still too high at 8.9%, it's vastly improved from about a month ago when the rate was 16.2%. The state's infection rate was 7.9%. Public health experts hope to see the infection rate drop to 5% or below, a signal that community spread of the coronavirus is well managed.
Since Jan. 29, when cases numbered 6,140, the sick roster has grown by 220 to 6,360 on Friday, health records showed.
Meanwhile, 4,457 people, or 70% of all 6,360 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in Rockingham County since the start of the pandemic in March, are still recovering from the virus and under quarantine.
The balance of 1,728 patients, or 27%, have recovered, according to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
Data show 3,742 patients are in the 40 and older age bracket, while the balance is younger.
Hospitalizations for the county continue to stay at all-time highs, fluctuating daily for the past week between 92 and 94.
When will vaccines be offered again in Rockingham County?
The county expects to receive around 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the state in the coming week, health officials said Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and to schedule appointments. Link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county's Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, Wright said.
Rockingham County has performed 67,267 tests thus far. The state has calculated 781,802 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 9,728 deaths.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don't yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.