Four more deaths as Easter cases emerge in Rockingham

WENTWORTH — Four more deaths were added to Rockingham County's COVID-19 statistics on Thursday, bringing the total lives lost to 109 since the start of the pandemic roughly one year ago.

The victims were all in their 70s and 80s and all but one resided in a long-term care facility, said Trey Wright, the county's public health director.

Meanwhile, the county's infection rate held at 4.4% on Friday, below the 5% target the Centers for Disease Control lists as ideal for communities seeking to control the spread of infection effectively.

But increasing infections in young adults and a slight increase in cases of COVID-19 among those 65 and older worried Wright, he said.

"We have an increase (maybe 3-5 cases) over 65 while also seeing the 17-28 groups increasing,'' said Wright, explaining that some cases can be attributed to Easter Holiday celebrations and travel related to the holiday. He further explained that disease contracted during the holiday had now had enough time to incubate and show up as positive illness.

"Several of these cases are related because of travels/visits over the holiday. One positive, and then days later others become symptomatic and test positive,'' Wright said.