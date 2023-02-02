REIDSVILLE — Four teens and one adult were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two vehicle crash on Freeway Drive here, police said.

The four minors were traveling south at 85 m.p.h. in the 1400 block of Freeway Drive in a BMW sedan when they crashed with a northbound Chevy-10 pickup truck as its driver attempted to make a left turn onto Ashcroft Drive at around 1:30 p.m., according to an accident report.

The speed limit for the area is 45 m.p.h. The pickup was traveling at approximately 20 m.p.h. at the time of impact, the accident report said.

Mark Anthony Rumley of Archdale is listed in the accident report as the owner and driver of the pickup.

A medical helicopter flew one of the teens to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

All other passengers and the driver of the truck were taken to local hospitals where they remained late Wednesday, police said.

The names of the minors have not been released. The BMW they traveled in is owned by Amanda Welch Hanks of Reidsville, the police report showed.

Reidsville Police Department spokesmen said both drivers were cited and that speed was a likely factor in the accident, though the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.