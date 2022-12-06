Fowl play: Poultry farms in North Carolina are booming. For residents, so is the stench

There are days when John Griffin catches an odor so strong he’ll examine the sole of his shoes, just to see if he has stepped in manure.

Then he remembers: He lives near a chicken farm.

“The stench is oppressive,” the Surry County retiree says. “It’s a lot like dog mess and vomit.”

More North Carolina residents are finding themselves neighbors to massive poultry farms that produce odors, noxious dust and tons of manure.

About 230,000 North Carolinians now live within a half-mile of a poultry farm, an analysis by The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh shows. Interviews and aerial photos suggest more poultry barns — massive structures that can hold up to 40,000 chickens apiece — may be coming.

Industry leaders say farmers and poultry companies work hard to protect those who live near barns, noting that they’ve put in place voluntary setbacks designed to ensure farms aren’t built too close to homes.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” said Bob Ford, executive director of the N.C. Poultry Federation.

But in a state where officials have shielded the poultry industry from lawsuits, regulation and public disclosure, there is practically nothing residents can do to protect themselves from the stench, the vultures or anyone’s plan to build more barns.

****

Local governments can’t help them.

Or the state.

Even the ability to file lawsuits has been limited, thanks to recent legislative changes that have weakened North Carolina’s nuisance laws.

In Anson County, nearly a fifth of residents live within half a mile of a poultry farm, the Charlotte Observer and News & Observer analysis found.

Frank Lowery and his wife are among them. In the 1970s, Lowery and his wife bought a 21-acre plot. They moved into a double-wide home there in 1986. Back then, they and their rural neighbors were surrounded by rolling fields of corn, soybeans and cotton along with groves of oaks and loblolly pines.

But in recent years, something new popped up: dozens of galvanized metal houses that stretch nearly the distance of two football fields — structures where contract farmers raise millions of chickens. The number of birds raised in the county has more than doubled over the past decade, state data shows.

Twenty four chicken barns were built about a half mile away from Lowery’s home over the past seven years.

He and his wife now live with an assault on their senses: the overpowering smell of chicken waste, the frequent sounds of truck traffic and the unsettling sight of turkey vultures that Lowery suspects arrive to feast on dead chickens.

If your family has lived on the same land for generations and one day a neighbor starts building big poultry barns, there is practically nothing you can do to protect yourself from the stink, buzzards and other nuisances that may soon float your way.

On a typical poultry farm, disease, heat stress and other problems cause thousands of chickens to die each year. Many farmers compost the dead chickens, and that can prove attractive to scavengers.

“The buzzards are so bad, the sky is black with them sometimes,” said Lowery, 88, a retired textile worker.

****

In Anson, now home to more chickens and turkeys than all but two other North Carolina counties, many of Lowery’s neighbors say they know the feeling.

Johnny “Van” Garris and his wife have lived in southern Anson County for about 30 years. They used to enjoy spending time on their porch and in their yard, watching hummingbirds hover near their feeders or tending to the tomatoes, squash and cucumbers in their garden.

Two dozen poultry barns were built less than 2,000 feet from his home in recent years. Now, the smell is sometimes so bad his wife refuses to come outside. Flies swarm, and turkey vultures occasionally cover the roof of their home.

Simply selling their home is easier said than done, Garris said. Because of all the nearby chicken houses, “I’m afraid the house wouldn’t be worth anything now.”

Large-scale animal feeding operations can hurt the values of nearby homes, multiple studies have found.

More than 60 of the poultry houses that have cropped up in southern Anson County are owned by a single family. Meet Vanessa Tran, who said she immigrated from Vietnam in 1998 and raised chickens in Georgia before beginning to operate chicken houses in Anson County in 2014. Now, she, her brother and two of her sons own 64 poultry houses, where they raise chickens for Tyson Foods.

One of her sons, Huy Le, owns 16 of those 500-foot-long houses. “If the numbers make sense,” he said, “we’ll definitely build more.”

That’s what worries their neighbors.

Eddie Huntley and his family have owned land around his Anson County home since the 1800s, and now lease much of the acreage out to crop farmers. When Huntley and his wife renovated their 1920s farmhouse house four years ago, they added a screened-in porch where they’d hoped to spend many an evening.

But within a mile of his house, dozens of poultry houses have popped up. One is within 50 feet of his property line. Now, there are many nights when the smell of chicken manure keeps Huntley and his wife from their porch. Eating on the outdoor picnic table has also become untenable because of all the flies.

“I’m all about live and let live,” said Huntley, 62. “But they took away our quality of life.”

****

State rules require hog farms and a tiny number of poultry farms — those using liquid waste management systems — to take steps to control objectionable odors. But the overwhelming majority of poultry farms are exempt from those regulations.

And in North Carolina, local governments have virtually no say over where poultry farms are built.

When state legislators gave counties zoning powers in 1959, they decided that farming shouldn’t be subject to those rules.

A 2013 bill would have allowed counties to adopt zoning to govern some large-scale poultry farms — those designed to raise 150,000 or more birds. But the bill went nowhere.

An identical 2017 effort met the same fate.

Rep. Hugh Blackwell, a Burke County Republican who sponsored both bills, said he was seeking a middle ground between the concerns of neighbors and what the fast-growing industry needs to prosper, he said.

Lawmakers have tried to protect an industry that generates jobs, improves the economy and provides needed food, Blackwell said.

“We don’t want to kill the chickens that are going to lay the golden eggs,” Blackwell said.

Because of that, Blackwell doesn’t plan to reintroduce the bill.

“I don’t see a path forward,” he said.

****

Large poultry barns are known to emit ammonia and other potentially harmful gases — along with dust that contains bits of manure, feed, feathers and other biological contaminants. Living close to large poultry operations may increase the risk of contracting pneumonia, a 2018 study conducted in Pennsylvania found.

Along a dirt road about 25 minutes south of Fayetteville, a powerful odor sometimes wafts from 48 chicken houses where farmers raise birds. Combined, these 600-foot-long houses can hold nearly 2 million chickens at a time. They are among the many poultry houses that have in recent years popped up in Robeson County, where the number of chickens and turkeys has increased almost six-fold over the past 30 years.

Ashley Oxendine, a farmer who raises chickens, said he has worked hard to minimize nuisances from his farm. Each year, he must clean out about 3,000 tons of chicken litter — a mixture of manure and poultry wood shavings used as bedding. Oxendine said he doesn’t store it outside his barns, but instead loads it into trucks for transport to farmers who spread it on fields for fertilizer. He sprays poison around his barns three times a year to kill flies, he said.

“I go out of my way to be neighbor friendly,” said Oxendine, who raises chickens for Mountaire Farms.

He disputes that his farm is getting anyone sick. “It’s hogwash,” he said.

Oxendine said he has been transporting poultry litter for 20 years — a job that sometimes causes litter to get in his nose, ears and mouth. Neither he nor any of the people he has worked with have gotten sick from it, he said.

Studies in several countries, however, have found an increased incidence of respiratory problems among poultry farm workers. As one review notes, such workers have an increased risk of developing respiratory problems “that may be attributed to exposure to dust and other airborne contaminants in poultry-house environments.”

In South Carolina, farmers must notify residents living within a quarter mile if they intend to build a poultry operation. And the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control posts notices around the perimeter of the property and on the agency’s website.

North Carolina doesn’t require such notice for planned poultry farms. And except for a tiny percentage of farms using wet waste management systems, North Carolina’s industrial scale poultry farms don’t have to obtain environmental permits, which can require inspection.

Stevie McMillan is troubled by North Carolina’s approach. About three years ago, 24 chicken houses were built near his small community of mobile homes in northern Robeson County. No one consulted residents before the chicken barns went up, McMillan said.

“We pretty much just got run over,” he said.

Today, McMillan and sister Cynthia Wilson live less than 1,500 feet away from the closest barns. Large trucks carrying feed and chickens regularly speed down the narrow two-lane roads near their homes, they say, and flies swarm in such numbers that they completely fill fly traps within two days.

Wilson, a retired hospital lab worker, said the odor sometimes comes through the vents and permeates the house where she has lived for 28 years.

She plugs in air fresheners to mask the odor. But some nights, she said, “I wake up and the smell is there.”