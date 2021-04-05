Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

Evangelist Franklin Graham on Thursday won a two-year court battle with a town in England that yanked his crusade ads off buses because of his “anti-LGBTQ” remarks.

Blackpool, a resort town along the Irish Sea, and a transit company “discriminated” against Graham “on the ground of religion,” Judge Claire Evans ruled, according to a copy of her 35-page decision.

In a statement to The Charlotte Observer, Graham said he thanked God for the ruling “because it is a win for every Christian in the UK.”

Graham has a right to freedom of expression, Evans wrote, “and the role of the court is not to enquire into the validity of differing religious views, or to give preference to some over others.

“All religions and beliefs are characteristics protected by law,” according to the judge. “The domestic courts and the European Court of Human Rights have consistently affirmed that a pluralistic tolerant society allows for the expression of many different and sometimes diametrically opposed beliefs.”

LGBTQ complaints against Franklin Graham

In removing the ads, Blackpool Transport cited “heightened tension” over Graham’s remarks critical of the LGBTQ community, the Observer previously reported.