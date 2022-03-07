Free N-95 masks at Rockingham Co. libraries on Tuesday

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health will give away hundreds of high-quality N-95 respirator-style masks on March 8 at the county's public libraries in Madison, Stoneville, Eden, and Reidsville.
Masks are provided by the state and the giveaway will mark the county's second effort. Demand may be high, though, so plan to come early up your chances of getting masks, health officials said.
“We are fortunate to have a greater supply this time around, however, we still must distribute the masks in the most efficient and equitable manner possible,'' said Katrina White, Health Education Program manager and public information officer.
The giveaway will provide a limit of eight masks per person, White said in the release. Each person will be given a limit of two bags containing four masks each.
Health officials ask that participants in the giveaway practice social distancing and follow current mask mandates while on library property and while standing in line.
Participating libraries and start times
• Reidsville Public Library, 204 W. Morehead St., Reidsville. Starts: 10:00 a.m.
• Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Starts: 10:00 a.m.
• Stoneville Public Library, 201 E. Main Street, Stoneville. Starts: 1:00 p.m.
• Eden Public Library event will be hosted by UNC Rockingham Health Care at 117 East Kings Highway, Eden. Look for the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site and giveaway signs. Starts: 10:00 a.m.
Health officials are also coordinating with several local fire stations to distribute masks. Contact the following stations to inquire about available supply and any details regarding distribution dates and times.
• Shiloh Fire Department: 336-573-9292
• Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department: 336-342-2795
• Eden Fire Department: 336-623-9820
• Yanceyville Fire Department: 336-342-2556
• Northwest Rockingham Fire Department: 336-548-9027