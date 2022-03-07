Free N-95 masks at Rockingham Co. libraries on Tuesday

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health will give away hundreds of high-quality N-95 respirator-style masks on March 8 at the county's public libraries in Madison, Stoneville, Eden, and Reidsville.

Masks are provided by the state and the giveaway will mark the county's second effort. Demand may be high, though, so plan to come early up your chances of getting masks, health officials said.

“We are fortunate to have a greater supply this time around, however, we still must distribute the masks in the most efficient and equitable manner possible,'' said Katrina White, Health Education Program manager and public information officer.

The giveaway will provide a limit of eight masks per person, White said in the release. Each person will be given a limit of two bags containing four masks each.

Health officials ask that participants in the giveaway practice social distancing and follow current mask mandates while on library property and while standing in line.

Participating libraries and start times

• Reidsville Public Library, 204 W. Morehead St., Reidsville. Starts: 10:00 a.m.