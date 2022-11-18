Free pet adoptions through Dec. 31 at RCAS

WENTWORTH — In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, the Rockingham County Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions of any dog or cat through Dec. 31.

The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville and is open Mondays through Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

For information about adoptions, call 336-394-0075. To view available pets, visit rockinghamcountyanimalshelter.org.

The shelter has partnered with Best Friends to create the Rockingham County satellite foster program, which is focused on increasing kitten and cat fostering efforts to save cats in Rockingham County. To learn more, visit bestfriends.org/rockingham-county.