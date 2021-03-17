Free Week at Landfill for Rock's Spring Cleaners

WENTWORTH — Housebound throughout the pandemic, citizens have had plenty of time to sift through junk and relegate items for the discard pile. Now Rockingham County Landfill invites you to deposit your waste at no fee during Free Cleanup Week, April 12-17.
Folks are welcome to come to the landfill Monday through Friday between 7: 30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturday, from 7:30 a.m.-noon.
Citizens will be asked to provide proof of their Rockingham County residency in order to participate, and all incoming loads are subject to inspection by the environmental staff and law enforcement officers.
Note that fees will be charged for waste that is not approved for the Free Cleanup Week waiver.
And commercial/paying waste haulers will have priority for access to the landfill’s scales, processing at the scale house and disposal of waste during the week.
QUESTIONS
Questions and requests for approval of cleanup collection programs should be directed to the Engineering & Public Utilities Dept. as soon as possible and prior to the Free Cleanup Week. Contact 336-427-6341 during regular office hours.
Keep your load secured and covered while driving to the landfill in accordance with state and county law.
The landfill charges an additional $10 fee for any vehicle entering with an uncovered or unsecured load.
No trash hoarders welcome.
The hoarding of one’s trash to avoid weekly compliance with the county’s Solid Waste Ordinance will not be tolerated by the landfill, officials remind. Solid Waste enforcement officers will be on site to monitor for individuals who bring more than a week’s -worth of garbage to the landfill.
REGULAR SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL
Regular residential solid waste will be accepted for disposal from single dwelling households, as well as items from the usual municipal “cleanup” collections programs conducted during the Free Cleanup Week. Citizens are limited to one truck bed load or one trailer load (trailers must be no longer than 16-feet) per household for the entire week.
ONLY SINGLE DWELLING HOUSEHOLDS
No commercial solid waste material will be accepted for free disposal during the week. This includes shingles, remodeling and construction materials, demolition materials and other waste recognized as commercial. No industrial waste will be accepted for free disposal.
Commercial haulers of residential waste will not be allowed free disposal.No animal carcasses will be accepted for free disposal.
TIRES
County residents may bring up to 5 passenger tires for free. More than 5 will be subject to a fee charge. The limit is 5 tires per household for the entire week.
DOT
Waste from “cleanup” collection programs conducted by the Department of Transportation will be accepted during the separately designated Spring Litter Sweep. However, municipalities and DOT must receive prior approval from the Environmental and Public Utilities Office prior to the Free Cleanup Week.
RE-USE: Salvation Army, Goodwill, Churches, Civic Groups
Residents are urged and encouraged to remember those charitable organizations such as the Salvation Army, Goodwill and church & civic groups who may provide benefit to those less fortunate with donations of usable discarded items. These are good recycling efforts and minimize disposal in the landfill.
RECYCLING:
Recycling is free year-round. You don’t have to wait until Free Cleanup Week to do it.
Recyclable items include: TVs, electronics, auto batteries, antifreeze, used oil, used oil filters, whole scrap tires, clean wood waste (including wood pallets), 20 lb. propane tanks, appliances & scrap metals. Glass (clear, brown, & green) containers, aluminum & steel cans, jars, jugs, newspaper, mixed paper, cardboard, magazines, paperback books, and plastic containers can also be recycled. All recyclable materials, including scrap tires, appliances & scrap metal, antifreeze, used oil, used oil filters, clean wood pallets (no paint/markings), clean wood waste, and auto batteries, must be separated from other solid waste materials brought for disposal. These materials should be brought on loads separate from wastes brought for landfill disposal.