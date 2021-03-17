Free Week at Landfill for Rock's Spring Cleaners

WENTWORTH — Housebound throughout the pandemic, citizens have had plenty of time to sift through junk and relegate items for the discard pile. Now Rockingham County Landfill invites you to deposit your waste at no fee during Free Cleanup Week, April 12-17.

Folks are welcome to come to the landfill Monday through Friday between 7: 30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and on Saturday, from 7:30 a.m.-noon.

Citizens will be asked to provide proof of their Rockingham County residency in order to participate, and all incoming loads are subject to inspection by the environmental staff and law enforcement officers.

Note that fees will be charged for waste that is not approved for the Free Cleanup Week waiver.

And commercial/paying waste haulers will have priority for access to the landfill’s scales, processing at the scale house and disposal of waste during the week.

QUESTIONS

Questions and requests for approval of cleanup collection programs should be directed to the Engineering & Public Utilities Dept. as soon as possible and prior to the Free Cleanup Week. Contact 336-427-6341 during regular office hours.