French McKinley Smith IV graduates from The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — French McKinley Smith IV, the son of Elizabeth Alley Smith and French McKinley “Kinn” Smith III of South Carolina, and the grandson of Betty Alley and the late Norman Alley of Rockingham County, recently graduated from The Military College of South Carolina, The Citadel.
Immediately after graduation, McKinley was inducted into the Thea Commission Kappa Alpha Order with its mission to create a lifetime experience which centers on reverence to God, duty, honor, character, and gentlemanly conduct.
Smith will pursue a career in business.