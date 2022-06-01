 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

French McKinley Smith IV graduates from The Citadel

  • 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — French McKinley Smith IV, the son of Elizabeth Alley Smith and French McKinley “Kinn” Smith III of South Carolina, and the grandson of Betty Alley and the late Norman Alley of Rockingham County, recently graduated from The Military College of South Carolina, The Citadel.

Immediately after graduation, McKinley was inducted into the Thea Commission Kappa Alpha Order with its mission to create a lifetime experience which centers on reverence to God, duty, honor, character, and gentlemanly conduct.

Smith will pursue a career in business.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert