Fresh Catch: Capt. Larry brings local produce, seafood to western Rockingham

MADISON

To his clientele, Larry Williams is known as “Captain Larry,” but growing up here he was simply Larry, the grandson of local farmer Otis Mitchell.

Working with farmers and providing goods to the local community are intrinsically part of his family’s heritage, and in August, he opened Carolina’s Best Seafood & Produce at 4508 NC Highway 704, near the intersection of the US 220 bypass.

With his homegrown and service-oriented mindset, Williams, the largest fresh seafood distributor in the Triad, says he follows in the footsteps of his forefathers in his desire to provide the freshest and best products, like produce straight from local farms and fresh coastal catch trucked in from the surf.

“I love bringing seafood home to the western part of Rockingham County, and I’ve done so for years, delivering it to people’s homes,’’ Williams said. “Many people even came to my own home and picked up seafood. It’s a joy now that I’m able to have a brick and mortar shop where friends have accessibility to fresh caught seafood as well as local farmers’ produce. My goal is to celebrate all the best produce and goods available locally right here at our market and we hope to be here for many years to come!”