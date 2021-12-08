Fresh Catch: Capt. Larry brings local produce, seafood to western Rockingham

MADISON
To his clientele, Larry Williams is known as “Captain Larry,” but growing up here he was simply Larry, the grandson of local farmer Otis Mitchell.
Working with farmers and providing goods to the local community are intrinsically part of his family’s heritage, and in August, he opened Carolina’s Best Seafood & Produce at 4508 NC Highway 704, near the intersection of the US 220 bypass.
With his homegrown and service-oriented mindset, Williams, the largest fresh seafood distributor in the Triad, says he follows in the footsteps of his forefathers in his desire to provide the freshest and best products, like produce straight from local farms and fresh coastal catch trucked in from the surf.
“I love bringing seafood home to the western part of Rockingham County, and I’ve done so for years, delivering it to people’s homes,’’ Williams said. “Many people even came to my own home and picked up seafood. It’s a joy now that I’m able to have a brick and mortar shop where friends have accessibility to fresh caught seafood as well as local farmers’ produce. My goal is to celebrate all the best produce and goods available locally right here at our market and we hope to be here for many years to come!”
Known for his engaging and easy-going personality, Williams has welcomed clients at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market for over a decade, selling seafood displayed from the back of a fishing boat and always brought in fresh from the coast in under 48 hours.
While business at the farmers market is as busy as ever, Larry’s decision to open his office headquarters in Madison with an open market was a very personal one, he said.
When he’s not hauling a fresh catch, customers will find Williams at his Madison storefront eager to greet shoppers and share his story. And his is a story that spans over 125 years and includes four generations who’ve marketed local goods and produce.
In fact, Larry and his son, Patrick, owner of St. Patrick’s Lawncare, are the third and fourth generation of the family to supply local fresh produce and other locally-sourced goods to support the western side of the county.
At the turn of the 20th Century, Williams’ great-grandfather, Robert Mitchell, a local grocer, traveled back and forth between Winston-Salem and Madison on his horse and buggy, carrying produce to Forsyth County and returning with household products and groceries for his storefront in downtown Madison. Sadly, he suffered a fatal accident during one such trip.
Williams, who grew up in Philadelphia, Pa., recalls taking the train down to Rockingham County each summer to prime tobacco and harvest other family vegetables on the farm owned by his grandparents, Otis and Rebecca Mitchell, located at the intersection of Wilson and Academy streets.
By the time he was a teen, his family returned to Madison. A gifted athlete, Williams excelled in track, wrestling and football and went on to play football and run track at Lees-McRae College and Michigan Tech.
Within just a few years of graduating college, Larry married his sweetheart, Pam. For a while they lived near Wilmington, and it was during this time that Williams developed an interest in the commercial fishing world, he said. Soon after, the young couple moved to Rockingham County to raise their two young sons.
A salesman who likes to engage his customers, Williams carries a host of fresh and organic products. You’ll find seasonal produce from local farmers and vendors, such as Three Tigers, roasted coffee beans by Reece Avis, local honeys, jellies and jams.
His goal is to transition his offerings from season to season and offer landscaping plants from his son’s business, St. Patrick’s Lawncare.
For this year’s holiday season, Carolina’s Best offers smoked turkeys and local collards and greens, as well as camellias, poinsettias, Chilean sage and jade plants. He also carries Fraser fir Christmas trees and takes custom orders for larger trees. You’ll also find an array of wreaths with locally made bows, and in coming weeks, looks for gift baskets, filled with locally-made homemade breads, nuts, hoop cheese, oranges, coffee, honey, jams and jellies.