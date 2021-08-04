Friends from all over Rockingham County gathered Saturday to support Frances Byrum of Madison, owner of Madison Florist and a longtime floral designer. Hostess Cindi Oakley Johnson of Mayodan organized the party, themed “Kicking Cancer Shower for Franny,’’ with the help of the women of the Madison-Mayodan Class of 1973, as well as Byrum’s neighbor Sharon Carroll and cousin, Mandy Helderman. The afternoon affair was held along the patio of El Puente Restaurant where friends stopped by with gifts and well wishes and enjoyed pink cupcakes at the party table. Arrangements of giant white hydrangea dotted the table. And the guest of honor was all smiles, sporting a personalized tee-shirt and greeting friends and former classmates.
Friends bring well wishes to Madison florist
- Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emerg…
Carter died at Duke Hospital in Durham from complications after surgery late last week to treat a rare gastrointestinal disorder, according to Aaron Shelton, assistant pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church. Carter founded the church in 1988 and served as its senior pastor, Shelton said.
Woman charged with sex offenses against minor
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emerg…
In recent weeks, Rockingham County has recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the county had tallied 155 deaths due to the co…
Triad native Emily Scott Robinson has released the first song from her new album, "American Siren." The fill album will drop Oct. 29.
A total of 229 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District.
Elected in 2018, Carter represents House District 65, which includes Rockingham County.
The Wilds Christian Camp said it followed quarantine recommendations after a “small percentage of campers and staff” became sick.
Currently, 12- to 17-year-olds are allowed to decide for themselves whether to get the vaccine under a state law that applies to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.