Friends bring well wishes to Madison florist

Friends from all over Rockingham County gathered Saturday to support Frances Byrum of Madison, owner of Madison Florist and a longtime floral designer. Hostess Cindi Oakley Johnson of Mayodan organized the party, themed “Kicking Cancer Shower for Franny,’’ with the help of the women of the Madison-Mayodan Class of 1973, as well as Byrum’s neighbor Sharon Carroll and cousin, Mandy Helderman. The afternoon affair was held along the patio of El Puente Restaurant where friends stopped by with gifts and well wishes and enjoyed pink cupcakes at the party table. Arrangements of giant white hydrangea dotted the table. And the guest of honor was all smiles, sporting a personalized tee-shirt and greeting friends and former classmates.