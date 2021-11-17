Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter to host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 4

EDEN — Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter will host a fun-filled Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 4 at the Masonic Lodge at 419 Thompson Street here.

The fourth annual festive family event runs from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature Santa as a highlighted guest, as well as photo opportunities with Santa and his nemesis, The Grinch. Kids will also have an opportunity to write letters to Santa.

Guests will enjoy holiday music and shopping the Re-Tail store, and youngsters may adopt Beanie Babies during the tasty fete.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 for families of four or more.

Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter is an established non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to saving animals from the local animal shelter and to preventing owner surrenders wherever possible in the City of Eden and surrounding Rockingham County communities. The group networks with other rescues, foster volunteers and potential adopters. The group also provides support for dogs and cats that have been abandoned, abused, neglected, have lost their humans or are strays.

For more information or to make a donation, contact friendsofedenanimalshelter@gmail.com or call 336-912-1178.