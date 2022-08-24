Friends of the Western Libraries sale runs Sept. 13-18 at Madison-Mayodan Public Library

MADISON — Friends of the Western Libraries of Rockingham County have announced the group’s annual book sale will be held Sept. 13-18 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library.

The annual sale’s first day runs from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 13 and is open only to members. Those who need to renew their memberships may do so at the sale that day, organizers said in a news release.

Members who have already renewed their memberships should have received a member card which entitles them to a FREE book once they present the card.

Sale hours at the library at 611 Burton Street in Madison are: Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.—6 p.m.; Sept. 15, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Then on Sept. 17, the market’s bag sale begins and runs from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and continues on Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m.