From bad to worse: Child neglect discovered at Greensboro home razed by fire

GREENSBORO — An arrest warrant reveals disturbing home conditions in the months leading up to a horrendous fire this week in which three children were found dead.

According to an Oct. 19 arrest warrant for the children’s mother, a child younger than 2 years old was found covered in fecal matter. The conditions were so bad that the boy’s penis was swollen and injured, apparently caused by severe diaper rash, according to the warrant.

The mother, Brandi Sturdivant, was charged with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child. The conditions were observed on Sept. 20 and Sturdivant was arrested on Nov. 1, according to court records.

Sturdivant, 28, was given a $5,000 secured bail and she bonded out of jail that same day, records show. Her next court date on the charge is scheduled for Jan. 6.

Sturdivant’s fitness as a parent is just the latest question to spiral out of a tragedy that has rocked the city.

On Monday, firefighters found three of Sturdivant’s six children dead in a corner bedroom after fire consumed much of the house at 2518 Grimsley St. The cause of both the fire and the children’s deaths is under investigation.

Sturdivant told the News & Record on Tuesday that her 1-year-old twins, Aerious and Anyis, and 4-year-old son, Antonio, died in the fire. She said her other three children were at school during the incident, which was reported to Guilford Metro 911 at 7:54 a.m.

According to the October arrest warrant, the child — whose initials are A.L. — was “found with both fresh and dried fecal matter on various parts of his body, to include matted in his hair.”

The warrant went on to detail that there were “layers and patches of feces on the floor” and that the residence was found “to be in an unsafe and unlivable conditions (sic) … whereby that juvenile could be adjudicated neglected.”

When the News & Record asked Sturdivant by phone Thursday about the incident, she said: “The whole incident with (Child Protective Services), they had dropped my … case. I don’t even know why people is bringing that up.

“They’re trying to charge me with it, but they’re not going to be able to charge me with it,” said Sturdivant, indicating she had a lawyer.

Sturdivant declined to name her lawyer and said she didn’t have to talk to the media.

“I don’t have to answer your questions. … I didn’t do nothing. Thank you. Have a nice day, ma’am,” she said before ending the call.

The complainant on the arrest warrant is Greensboro police detective J. Payne. Police spokeswoman Lt. Holly Pate said Payne is with the department’s Family Victims’ Unit, which investigates child abuse and neglect, among other crimes.

Pate said the initial complaint could have come from the Guilford County Department of Social Services or from a patrol officer responding to a call. The Department of Social Services would have been notified of the situation under state law.

“Either way, (Department of Social Services ) would have been looped into that process,” Pate said.

And while Payne would be responsible for investigating the case and obtaining warrants, Pate said police officers can only take temporary custody (12 to 24 hours) of a child if there is imminent bodily harm.

“A lot of times, neglect wouldn’t rise to that level,” she said.

Pate said under state law, the Department of Social Services is responsible for deciding whether to remove a child from a home for longer than a day.

“We can’t choose where to place them,” she said. “Only DSS can make that determination.”

Sharon Barlow, the director of Department of Social Services, could not be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon. The department’s administrative supervisor referred questions to Guilford County spokeswoman Julie Smith.

Smith said the county can’t speak to any specific case regarding child abuse or neglect. She could not immediately relay what the standard process is for the Department of Social Services in a situation where neglect is suspected.

“The police investigation side is going to be different from the child welfare investigation side,” Smith said.

Court records show Sturdivant has experienced other legal troubles and is on probation after she was convicted of two felonies in 2021:

A hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death. Sturdivant left the scene of a crash in 2019 in which a man was injured.

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Sturdivant assaulted a woman in 2019 with a “kitchen-style knife” while yelling “I’m going to kill you!”

The cases were combined in a plea deal and Sturdivant was given a suspended sentence and ordered to serve 60 months of probation, according to court records. She also was ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution to the man.

In 2021, she violated the conditions of her probation by testing positive for marijuana, according to court records.

Sturdivant also was cited in 2018 for transporting a child less than 8 years old and less than 80 pounds without a child passenger restraint system.

As for the investigation into Monday’s fire, Pate said authorities are “trying to figure out the big picture of what was going on. As soon as we can, we are going to put something out because everybody wants to know — especially with this tragedy involved in this case.”

Meanwhile, the boys’ father has started a GoFundMe account — “In memory of Zanden, Aerious, & A’nyis Little” — to raise money for the funerals. The discrepancy in the names could not immediately be explained. Through an intermediary, the father has requested the media to respect the family’s privacy.

As of late Thursday, $4,315 of the $20,000 goal has been raised.

