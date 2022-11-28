From behind the wheel to behind the mic. Kyle Petty gets real about life, death, racing and music.

GREENSBORO — Kyle Petty has lots of titles.

NASCAR champion. Sports analyst. N.Y. Times bestseller. Trustee at the N.C. School of the Arts. Podcaster. Philanthropist. That crazy uncle. Well, he’s working on the last one.

“The ‘crazy uncle’ (an endearing term, especially in the South) who always has a story about something,” Petty said, barely containing the laughter.

He had an uncle like that on his mother’s side, who traveled a lot. And the adventures that befell him and the lessons learned along the way kept everyone in close proximity in stitches or suspense. One of his favorite people to be around, he said.

Oh, and there’s also Kyle the country music singer, who plays his own music on the guitar.

For a few upcoming weekends, including Friday in Lexington, he’s returning to a first love that at one time competed with what was then a budding racing career.

The 62-year-old Petty is performing original songs and also selling and signing copies of his new memoir, “Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.” The audiobook version contains the original song “Under the Big Top.”

“People are surprised that I play and sing,” Petty said. “But they are more surprised that I’ve been doing it for so long.”

****

“Another city somewhere, when they all look the same. Faces I don’t know call me by my name.”

— Kyle Petty, singing about NASCAR life in “Under the Big Top”

****

It’s no wonder folks may not realize Kyle Petty is also a singer. NASCAR hasn’t had a more famous racing family.

From patriarch Lee Petty, who drove an Oldsmobile with No. 42 across it and won the very first Daytona 500, to “The King” Richard Petty — the winningest racer ever, known for his cowboy hat and dark glasses. And Kyle, the grandson and son, is a multiple NASCAR champion whose own son, Adam, carried the family business into a fourth generation in the driver’s seat. The 19-year-old Adam, whose great-grandfather lived to see him race, crashed during a practice round at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000, leaving a racing nation in mourning.

Kyle talks about his family and racing in detail in the book.

So much so that King Richard says he must not believe in keeping secrets.

“Even I learned some things in here,” Richard Petty said of the book.

When he’s answering questions about his life, Kyle chats like an old friend.

Personable and quick-witted, Kyle was in second grade when he found out his family was different. He invited a classmate to a race in Greenville, S.C., when he realized his father did something different from other dads in his community.

“Where we lived he was Richard, not Richard Petty,” Kyle said of his father, whose name was by then recognizable beyond the tracks and an advertiser’s dream.

Kyle had grown up in Randleman and Level Cross in Randolph County.

“A lot of the people I went to school with, a lot of the people I knew, were in the farm industry,” he said. “So we were in the farm industry, we just happened to raise cars.”

Kyle jokes that mother Lynda, who was known as the Queen of racing on the circuit, ran for the local school board to make sure he graduated from high school.

“I looked at school as one big social occasion,” Kyle said. “I didn’t go there to learn very much and shame on me because I had great teachers.”

It was his mom, who served on the local hospice board, volunteered with the Red Cross and was a Scout leader, who taught him how to treat people and the importance of being himself, he says in earnest.

“She may have been married to Richard Petty, but she was not defined by Richard Petty,” Kyle said. “She was her own person.”

That lesson would guide him through life.

By 18, Kyle had won his first stock car race.

He would go on to great highs and devastating lows over the next decades.

Among them, Adam’s death.

Those were dark days. Dark years.

“The world, the air, everything was dark and heavy and you just couldn’t escape it,” Kyle said.

Most people who lose a child do so in private.

He felt like death sat on his shoulder and people didn’t know how to respond. Parents aren’t supposed to bury their children. He was traveling with then 11-year-old daughter Montgomery when he got the call about Adam’s car malfunctioning, causing him to crash into a wall. Another call followed: Adam was dead. He hadn’t gotten the chance to get to him.

He got counseling.

“I’ve got a broken bone and I’m going to ask for help,” Kyle said. “I got a broken heart and a broken spirit and I’m going to ask for help.”

****

“She goes somewhere she goes alone.”

— Kyle Petty singing about depression in “Color of Her Eyes”

****

He and then-wife Pattie, with the help of legendary actor and race fan Paul Newman, started a camp in Adam’s memory for children with serious and chronic medical conditions where they could just be kids. At Victory Junction, kids can also meet other children like them and forge friendships while on medically-safe adventures, such as modified ziplines and dance parties. And it would all be free.

“He said I’m not going to keep this thing running,” Kyle Petty said of Newman, a family friend who had started other camps for kids with medical conditions. “I said no, we didn’t expect that, and that’s where the Kevin Harvicks and the Michael Waltrips ... and the Dale Juniors and all the fans came in. They are the ones that keep it running. We lost a son and we raised our hand and said if anybody wants to do good this is the place.”

Putting together Victory Junction gave him a focus.

“And then when the kids started coming,” Petty said, “they gave you a little piece of Adam in their smiles and joy and the way they did things.”

The on-site camp and outreach programs have touched more than 105,000 children and their families since 2004. The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, also in Adam’s memory, has raised more than $20 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. Fans donate money along the route, which this year started in Phoenix and tackled more than 1,500 miles through Arizona and Utah.

Kyle’s own cheering section also expanded. He married Morgan Castano in 2015. She’s the executive director of the charity ride. And along with daughter Montgomery, and sons Adam and Austin from his first marriage, he’s added three children now under age 6: Overton, 4, Cotten, 2, and Davant, who was born this year.

While Kyle left the track in 2008, he’s still the voice of much of the race coverage available to fans. An NBC race analyst, he also hosts a digital series, “Coffee with Kyle,” on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube Channel and the Peacock app.

“When I’m 102 and sitting at home or wherever they put me at that age, and somebody says, ‘Anybody drive a race car?’ ‘Fly a plane?’ ‘Been in a movie?’ I want to raise my hand. I want to be that guy that tried. I might have failed, but along with that shot, I’ve got a great story out of it.”

****

“I’ll take you back and I’ll hold you in these arms.”

— Kyle Petty singing about old flames in “When Hell Freezes Over”

****

And this brings us to what Kyle jokingly refers to as “Kyle gets a weekend off racing,” which are mostly concerts in intimate settings.

It’s been a long way back to an old love, which has included taking the bigger Grand Ole Opry’s center stage in 2021 to sing his original song, “Hard Times,” in which he sings about empty houses and eviction notices taped to the door.

“That’s the same place where Patsy Cline stood — and Hank (Williams) Junior and George Jones,” Kyle said. “It’s a very humbling experience. You think you don’t deserve to walk on that circle.”

Kyle was 12 when a traveling preacher gave him a guitar.

Guitarist Marty Robbins was the first person he saw perform in person.

“I knew three chords and was cocky enough to think I could do it,” Kyle said.

He hopes the lyrics to the songs he wrote as that 12-year-old are never found.

He no longer has them and he feigns a weak recall.

But with the influence and inspiration of singers and songwriters ranging from Johnny Cash to James Taylor, Robbins and Carole King, he steadily improved.

By the mid-’80s, he had a contract with RCA Records and picked up gigs opening for the Oak Ridge Boys and Hank Williams Jr.

After racing at Darlington in South Carolina on a Saturday during the ‘80s, he opened that night for country superstar Randy Travis’ show three hours away near Atlanta.

“I got there and was running so late I didn’t have a guitar,” Kyle recalled with a laugh. “The cool part was Randy let me play his guitar.”

Still circulating on YouTube is Kyle strumming a guitar and singing an original song on a 1989 episode of the country music and sketch comedy show “Hee Haw” that also featured Tammy Wynette and Waylon Jennings.

“It’s fun to be able to tell people, ‘I was on “Hee Haw,” in the cornfield,‘” Petty said.

The nationally popular show set in rural America featured regulars like “Junior,” “Lulu,” the “I’m a pickin’” and “I’m a grinnin’” duo of Roy Clark and Buck Owens and some of country music’s and Hollywood’s biggest stars.

But Kyle couldn’t hold onto the two jobs of singing and racing at the same pace for long.

He was picking up big wins on the track, and was playing a bigger part in Petty Enterprises.

And racing was his passion.

Years later, with racing cars in his rearview, he’s represented by Dolphus Ramseur of Ramseur Records, who also manages the Avett Brothers rock band and singer-songwriter David Childers among others.

Along the way he joined Kerry Washington and Owen Wilson in Pixar’s “Cars 3,” voicing the “Petty blue” character Cal Weathers, who resembles a Ford Taurus — and is the nephew of characters played by his parents in the original movie.

“I have a face for animation,” he deadpanned.

No singing there.

But he’s still collecting those crazy uncle stories.