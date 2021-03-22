From deep in Linville Gorge, the fabled Daffodil Flats lures adventurous hikers. But this climb isn’t for everyone.

Hundreds of daffodils stand deep in the Linville Gorge, something hikers have come to know as Daffodil Flats.
The Flats offer a breathtaking sight each March, with their blooms swaying in the early spring breeze. It’s a sight that hikers rave about.
And it’s a view Lora Deback got to see for herself a couple of weeks ago.
“It was the best day of my life,” Deback said. “I’ll never forget it!”
She took an unnamed trail that was short, but pretty steep. She recalled there being points where she and her friend had to almost crawl down the trail.
Deback is a fairly experienced hiker, getting more into the activity now that she has more time.
“I spend a lot of time around Mount Mitchell and the Blue Ridge Parkway area,” Deback said. “That gives you some concept of steepness, but nothing like the Gorge. It’s nothing like the Gorge.”
Deback said the steep trail she took to the Linville River also took her alongside the river into the Flats.
"You feel like you’re part of something real, something so much older than the world itself,” Deback said. "Nothing else matters. All the junk, all the traffic, and bills, and family crap and money problems and job, all of it just melts away and you’re just in this amazing space, and it feels so healing in a way.”
She said she was caught up in a feeling of awe at the Gorge. Then, a daffodil or two start to dot the trail, more and more appearing before the Flats came in to view.
“We just looked off to the left and there amongst the trees is just a sea of green and yellow,” Deback said. “We just knew this is it. We have arrived.”
She and her friend approached slowly, observing from the edge of the Flats. Within a few minutes, the other people there left, leaving them alone to soak up the scenery for about 20 minutes.
“It felt like such a reward,” Deback said. “We just enjoyed that.”
Since the unnamed trail was so steep, Deback and her friend took Leadmine and the Mountain to Sea trails out of the Gorge and back to their car.
Leadmine, an unofficial trail, took the duo by the river until they got to the shortcut to the Mountains to Sea trail.
The trail, though, is not for inexperienced hikers.
Deback said the hike was so strenuous that her legs hurt for two days afterward, and she had gone through all of the supplies she had packed. She had taken double the water and extra food and snacks compared to what she normally would for a hike, counting on the hike being strenuous.
Tough terrain
For some, the Linville Gorge can prove too difficult.
It's a wilderness area so a lot of the trails in the Gorge aren’t clearly marked, said Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop. It can be easy for inexperienced hikers to get turned around and lost,
Since March 7, Burke County emergency responders have responded to four calls in the Gorge. Two of them were hikers who got lost on their way to the Flats, and one more was an injury on the Pinch In Trail about a mile and a half north of the Flats.
“You’ve got to always expect the unexpected,” Bishop said. “We’re all human and things happen.”
It’s a steep trail, and it can prove especially challenging in inclement weather, Bishop said.
“[Hikers] need to be prepared for the possibility of an impassable trail due to fallen trees, changes in terrain due to rainfall," he said. "It’s going to be a little treacherous just based on the angle of the terrain and it being saturated.”
Fire Marshal Mike Willis recommended having a map of the area, a GPS besides the one on a cellphone, plenty of food and water, and proper clothes for the elements. Anyone who doesn’t feel well shouldn’t go hiking in the Gorge. Hikers also should make sure to give their plan, including the trails they’re taking and when they’ll be back, to someone who is not going hiking with them.