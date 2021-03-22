From deep in Linville Gorge, the fabled Daffodil Flats lures adventurous hikers. But this climb isn’t for everyone.

She said she was caught up in a feeling of awe at the Gorge. Then, a daffodil or two start to dot the trail, more and more appearing before the Flats came in to view.

“We just looked off to the left and there amongst the trees is just a sea of green and yellow,” Deback said. “We just knew this is it. We have arrived.”

She and her friend approached slowly, observing from the edge of the Flats. Within a few minutes, the other people there left, leaving them alone to soak up the scenery for about 20 minutes.

“It felt like such a reward,” Deback said. “We just enjoyed that.”

Since the unnamed trail was so steep, Deback and her friend took Leadmine and the Mountain to Sea trails out of the Gorge and back to their car.

Leadmine, an unofficial trail, took the duo by the river until they got to the shortcut to the Mountains to Sea trail.

The trail, though, is not for inexperienced hikers.

Deback said the hike was so strenuous that her legs hurt for two days afterward, and she had gone through all of the supplies she had packed. She had taken double the water and extra food and snacks compared to what she normally would for a hike, counting on the hike being strenuous.