From pumpkin patches to trick-or-treating spots, here's your guide to Triad Halloween events

Here’s a look at Halloween events in the area, including some that come with a cost and others that are free.

$$$

BSA Troop 101’s Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser: noon-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. weekends through Oct. 31, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. 336-688-6915.

Pumpkin Patch: 1-7 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 31, Centerfield United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All proceeds support the Centerfield Youth.

North Carolina Zoo’s “Boo at the NC Zoo”: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 23-24, 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. Trick-or-treating at stations throughout the park, a souvenir bag, live entertainment, animal encounters, Halloween-themed photos and costume contests. $8 per trick-or-treater (2 and older) plus admission (parents and guardians do not need to buy a Boo ticket). www.nczoo.org.