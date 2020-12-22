From 'The Mandalorian' to Yoda, here are 11 connections between Wilmington and 'Star Wars'

Paul Bettany

One of the Cape Fear's most recent leading men is almost one of the "Star Wars" universe's most fearsome villains. Paul Bettany was in Wilmington last summer to film Amazon's drama "Uncle Frank," which premiered on Prime Video over Thanksgiving. He previously came to town in 2007 for a role in "The Secret Lives of Bees." Between those two incursions to town, he played Dryden Voss, a feared crime boss with a scarred face in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Star Wars" might boast some of the jaw-dropping special effects this side of Tatooine, but not every performance needs to be live action. Freddie Prinze Jr. has brought his voice to the galaxy with his role as Jedi Kanan Jarrus in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." He also reprised the voice role in 2019's live-action "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Prinze Jr. is one of the busiest alumni from the cinematic galaxy to pass through Wilmington with three local projects under his belt. First, he made his big-screen debut in 1996's "To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday" with co-star Michelle Pfieffer. Then, he hit the cultural stratosphere with his turn in the Southport-shot horror movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997. He made one more visit in 2000 for the summer baseball comedy "Summer Catch," which also shot primarily in Southport.