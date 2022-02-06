Frustrated by long wait times at the DMV in NC? There are ways to avoid the lines

• Has a U.S. government document indicating legal presence

• Has used the online system for previous renewal. Individuals can only use the online system every other license renewal.

Online services are unavailable on Sundays from 4 a.m.-noon for routine maintenance.

Make an appointment

Appointments can be made online to skip the line at NCDMV offices. If you can’t find an available slot, the NCDMV advises checking their website regularly, as new appointments are added each day.

Renew your license by mail

A North Carolina resident can renew their standard driver’s license by mail once in their lifetime if they are temporarily living outside of the state for at least 30 continuous days. If they are on active duty with the U.S. Armed Forces and stationed outside of the state, an N.C. resident may renew their license twice.

Avoid peak times

The best times to go to the DMV are Tuesday-Thursday, mid to late afternoon, when most people are working. You can also save time by going in the middle of the month, since many drivers flood the DMV at the beginning and end of each month to get licenses renewed.