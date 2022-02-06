Frustrated by long wait times at the DMV in NC? There are ways to avoid the lines

If you’ve been to a DMV in North Carolina, chances are you have spent hours waiting in line there.
In 2018, state residents reported waiting as long as seven hours to get a new driver’s license.
The NCDMV has since implemented measures to avoid long lines, like expanding online services and extending the hours at some driver’s license office locations to accommodate more people.
Here are some ways to avoid long lines at the DMV:
Complete your transactions online
The North Carolina DMV offers more than a dozen online services for vehicle registration transactions, including license renewals, property tax payments on new vehicles and specialty license plate orders.
Any person who meets any of the following requirements must visit an NCDMV driver license office to renew their license:
• Has a suspended license or outstanding debt with NCDMV
• Has a restriction other than “Corrective Lenses” on their driver’s license and/or “24” on their full provisional license
• Needs to renew a commercial driver’s license, regular Class A or B driver’s license, limited provisional license, limited learner permit or learner permit
• Has a U.S. government document indicating legal presence
• Has used the online system for previous renewal. Individuals can only use the online system every other license renewal.
Online services are unavailable on Sundays from 4 a.m.-noon for routine maintenance.
Make an appointment
Appointments can be made online to skip the line at NCDMV offices. If you can’t find an available slot, the NCDMV advises checking their website regularly, as new appointments are added each day.
Renew your license by mail
A North Carolina resident can renew their standard driver’s license by mail once in their lifetime if they are temporarily living outside of the state for at least 30 continuous days. If they are on active duty with the U.S. Armed Forces and stationed outside of the state, an N.C. resident may renew their license twice.
Avoid peak times
The best times to go to the DMV are Tuesday-Thursday, mid to late afternoon, when most people are working. You can also save time by going in the middle of the month, since many drivers flood the DMV at the beginning and end of each month to get licenses renewed.