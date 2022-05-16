Fun Fourth to return this summer to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Fun Fourth will return on July 4 and feature the Freedom Run and Freedom Fest complete with activities such as live music, strolling performers and a roller skating rink.

“Finally, after reducing the size of our festival over the past couple of years, we are bringing back old favorites and new soon-to-be-staples of this patriotic celebration,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said in Friday's news release.

“To guarantee the Freedom Fest’s success," Matheny said, "we need the support of our community, and I hope many come out not only to celebrate with us, but also to volunteer and perform.”

Volunteer, vendor and performer sign-up forms are on the event website at funfourthfestival.org.

Downtown Greensboro’s Fun Fourth programming is presented by Allegacy Federal Credit Union.

“Outdoor events like Fun Fourth give us the ability to come together as a community to focus on our wellbeing with all the numerous outside activities, along with the opportunity to volunteer together as we show support for everything that downtown has to offer, including the many businesses that line the streets and need our continued support," Ashley Kohlrus, Allegacy executive vice president, chief operations and digital officer, said in Friday's news release.

Fun Fourth will kick off the morning of July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, with the annual Freedom Run, which includes a 10K, 5K and fun run. The race will begin and end at Center City Park.

Registrations for the race are underway at freedomrun10k.com.

The Fun Fourth Freedom Fest will be held all along Elm Street from noon to 6 p.m.

While entertainment is still being finalized, the event will include:

• Four live music stages.

• The Red, White and Roll(er) Rink.

• Liberty Junction strolling performers.

• Brave the (balloon) Maze!

• U.S. of YAY... Way (superheroes and Disney characters).

• ‘Liberty and Dunking for All’ Tank.

• Funtastic Alley (interactive games).

Fireworks will be featured after the Greensboro Grasshoppers game at First National Bank Field.

To view the fireworks from inside the stadium, tickets to the Grasshoppers' 6:30 p.m. game must be bought in advance. A map and more details for all events will be posted online at a later date.