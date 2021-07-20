Fundraiser for Rockingham County Animal Shelter July 21 at GSO dog park and pub

The Rockingham County Animal Shelter will host a fundraiser themed "Give Shelter, Give Hope" at Doggos Dog Park & Pub, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at 1214 Battleground Avenue in Greensboro.

Doggos will be donate 10% of all bar sales to the RCAS. The event will also feature information for volunteers and a meet and greet with pets available for adoption. Organizers also plan to take a group photo of all dogs in attendance who were adopted from the RCAS.

Visiting the park for the first time? Head on over to our website https://www.doggosparkandpub.com to register and save time at the door! Doggos requires proof of rabies, distemper, and bordetella vaccines for all dogs. No exceptions. All dogs over 1 year old must be fixed. No dogs in heat are permitted. Humans must be 21+ to enter.