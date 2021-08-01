Funeral service Sunday for Greensboro native Walter Johnson, former attorney and one of first Black students at Duke's law school

GREENSBORO — Walter Thaniel Johnson Jr. walking through the once-segregated doors of Duke University's Law School in 1961 helped open them to other Black students who had the academic prowess but previously been turned down based on race.

Johnson, a Greensboro native, died July 24 at 81. He is being eulogized Sunday at Providence Baptist Church as a dedicated family man and member of a generation that changed the face of America.

He has a history of public service, from serving as chairman of the state parole commission to leading the former Greensboro Board of Education to sitting on the UNCG Board of Trustees.

Johnson's wife of 56 years, Yvonne Jeffries Johnson, was elected the first Black mayor of his hometown. One of their four children, Lisa Johnson-Tonkins, is the Guilford County clerk of Superior Court.

A Dudley High School graduate, he would go on to earn a degree in engineering physics from N.C. A&T in 1961, while serving as the student body president and a member of the ROTC, according to his obituary. Johnson had enrolled in the U.S. Air Force after college, but his assignment was deferred until after law school.