The Garden of Eden comes to the town of Eden through a new mural by Greensboro-based artist JEKS. Using a hydraulic lift and several colors of spray paint, JEKS spent Thursday marking off and filling in the diamonds that make up the snake's skin.The mural adorns the side of Kotis Properties' Meadow Greens Shopping Center at 640 S. Van Buren Road where Burke's Outlet recently opened.
Garden of Eden for Town of Eden
