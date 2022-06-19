Gardener of a rich life: Elbert Hayes Jr. celebrates 100th birthday with 200 friends

MADISON — Elbert Junior Hayes Jr. enjoyed his 100th birthday celebration recently with 200 guests at Idol Park where family members and friends feted him with sweets, gifts, and many well-wishes.

Throughout the day, the centenarian and his bounty of well wishers feasted on fried fish as they socialized.

Not long ago when Hayes went to his doctor at the Veterans Administration hospital in Salisbury, the doctor was teasing him.

“What are you doing?” the doctor asked. “Are you trying to outlive everybody?”

“Ain’t that a crazy question,” Hayes said.

During a recent interview, Hayes, who doesn’t drink or smoke, said he believes he has lived such a long life because “I tried to live right.”

Independent and productive

Since the 2013 death of his wife, Alene Malloy, Hayes has lived alone. But in the last several years, he has come to depend on his children for help keeping up his house and bringing him food.

His daughter, Mary H. Martin, who lives in Sandy Ridge, laughingly calls herself his “Uber driver,” and ferries him to doctor appointments, the bank and anywhere else he needs or wants to go, said Martin, a minister.

Ever active, Hayes is often seen by passersby mowing his yard at his Madison home with the help of his son, the Rev. Charles Lee Hayes, Sr.

One of three sons and a daughter born to Elbert Sr. and Lucy Redd Hayes of Rockingham County, he has lived in the county most of his life, Hayes said.

Although he can’t remember the exact name, Hayes said he attended “the colored school” as a boy but did not finish his education because he stopped to help his family with farm work.

A farmer at heart

And farming has been embedded in his soul ever since.

When Hayes left his family farm for public work, he didn’t leave it far behind, he said.

He still grew large gardens every year. And in the past few years, he has been known for producing huge plots of Irish potatoes.

But as his health diminished, the “farmer” in him switched to growing easier crops of turnip and mustard greens. He filled two large patches next to his home with enough of the leafy mainstays that anyone in the community who wanted a few was invited to stop and pick.

A few aches and pains

These days, Hayes says the only things that bother him are his knees. Because of those aches and pains, his son has begun maintaining the salad patches at his house.

WWII veteran recalls wartime

One of the county’s few living World War II veterans, Hayes said he is proud of his military record.

In 1942, at the age of 20, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., for 13 weeks in basic training. After completing the rigorous preparation, Hayes served for three months on what he called “the Burma Road’’ in Ledo, India. The Burma Road and the Ledo Road were the main overland supply routes to China in the CBI Theater during World War II.

Upon his return, he was promoted to engineer of the 20th Bombing Command. This command also ran a gas line to Burma Road, he said.

And between July 27 and Aug. 8, 1943, Hayes served in the staging area of a ship where he recalled dodging fire from Germany and Japan.

When the ship returned, it docked in Wellington, New Zealand, in Melbourne and Perth, Australia, and at Port Saeed in the United Arab Emirates.

The ship then sailed through the Suez Canal to Bombay, and finally to Calcutta, India, Hayes recalled.

On his military journey, Hayes said he was blessed to serve with his cousin James Hayes, who died in 2021.

He was fortunate to return to Madison after being honorably discharged in 1945, the centenarian said.

He brought with him three medals: Good Conduct, Victory in WWII and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign.

Farming and textiles

Back home, Hayes returned to farming and work at several other manufacturing plants in the area, including the former Madison Throwing Co., Burlington Industries Plant 10 and Pine Hall Brick. He also did a stint working with the railroad companies, he said.

Building a family

In 1950, Hayes married Alene Malloy and they had three children, the late Clarence Malloy, Mary and Charles. The couple also enjoyed four grandchildren and eight grandchildren.

All his life, Hayes has loved to go rabbit hunting, fishing when he wasn’t farming, he said.

When his children were young, Martin said he often took his kids fishing in a pond near A.J. Rumley’s store off Ellisboro Road or at Tucker’s Pond.

They also went to an underground spring near their home to get fresh, cool, sweet spring water for their home. They also picked fresh fruits like blackberries and “beautiful plums” on such adventures, Martin said.

“He just liked doing things with his kids, teaching them to ride bikes, fishing, and took his sons hunting,” Martin said.

When his kids became teenagers, Hayes taught them all to drive a stick shift.

“When he first showed us, he would draw on a composition book paper where every gear was so we would know how to mash in the clutch and put it in gear,” Martin said.

When the grandchildren came along, Hayes taught them to drive tractors and do farm chores, too.

Spiritual life and honors

In 1983, Hayes said he began his spiritual journey, becoming a new man in Christ and recognized how God had truly blessed his life. He is a long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church in Madison.

An honorary member of the American Legion Post 534, Hayes in 2018 was awarded the American Freedom Award by The Beauty of Madison Chapter No. 383 Order of the Eastern Star PHA at their Third Annual A Galaxy of Stars Wind Beneath My Wings Honoring Our Neighborhood Heroes gala.