Gas prices in NC had risen even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. What now?

Uncertainty over Russia’s intentions in Ukraine have helped drive up gas prices in North Carolina over the past month.

Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to drive them even higher.

The price of crude oil spiked Feb. 24, topping $100 a barrel on news that Russian forces had begun to attack. The cost of crude oil accounts for about 56% of a gallon of gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average price for a gallon of regular in North Carolina was about $3.47 on Feb. 24, according to AAA. That’s up 6 cents from a week ago and nearly 36 cents more than a month ago. On Feb. 25, the average price had increased to $3.51 in the state.

It’s not clear yet what the invasion will mean for world oil supplies. Fears that Russia might curb oil production in retaliation for economic sanctions had already pushed prices higher before Thursday’s full-on invasion.