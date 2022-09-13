Genealogical Society swap meet Sept. 24

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham and Stokes counties has planned a fall swap meet for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St. in Madison.

Tables will be set up in the meeting room so patrons can spread out their genealogical materials to share. A printer will be available for a nominal fee.

The books published by the James Hunter DAR chapter will be available for purchase, some at discounted prices. Patrons looking for particular volumes should email Janelle Johnson at ButchJanel@triad.rr.com in advance.

There will be food available, but patrons are encouraged to bring their favorite dish as well.

The public is welcome to attend this free event.

For information, find the society on Facebook.