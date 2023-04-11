MADISON — The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties will hold a quarterly meeting on April 16 at 2:30 p.m. in the McMichael Meeting Room of the Madison-Mayodan Public Library, located at 611 Burton Street in Madison.

Shirley Brim-Jones will be guest speaker and focus her talk on the library’s archives within the Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room.

The GSRS Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. Refreshments will be provided. The public is welcome.

Annual Spring Swap Meet April 22

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties will hold its annual Spring Swap Meet on April 22 at the Francisco Community Building/Volunteer Fire Department located on NC 89 in the Francisco community in Stokes County.

The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the event is free to the public. Participants are urged to bring family history information and family photos to share.

For a nominal fee, a printer will be available for duplicating interesting genealogy information you find. Refreshments will be available, but participants are welcome to bring a favorite snack or dish to add.