Generation 4 Hope tells Kiwanis the group plans to spread Christmas cheer to needy

REIDSVILLE — Members of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club heard recently from guest speaker Dawn Hilburn and her husband, Robert, directors of Generation 4 Hope Missions.

The Hilburns have been doing mission work for over 32 years with children as their primary focus, they said.

Mission work has taken them to foreign countries, to the Appalachian Mountains and now to Rockingham County. The couple makes their home in Stoneville where they plan to celebrate "Hometown Christmas 2022,'' a project to help needy families over the holiday.

Dawn Hilburn shared her organization's motto with the club: "See a mouth, feed it! See a need, meet it! See a soul, lead it!

Over the summer the Hilburns' work took them to Rolling Ridge Therapeutic Riding stables where they furnished weekly drinks and snacks to young kids participating in equine therapy.

The couple hope to raise a lot of funds and donations for the holiday effort, which will feature a giveaway.

The Hilburns' Christmas efforts will help students in Rockingham County Schools and will take place Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at a Southern Finishing Warehouse.

The event will be set up as a drive-through for families to receive items they need, such as food boxes, blankets, pillows, hygiene supplies, toys, coats and shoes.

Christmas story books and lunch food will be provided to those who wait their turn in the line. Children receiving items must be present in their family's car.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Reidsville. Visitors are welcome.