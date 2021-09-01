Generations of bluegrass music to be celebrated at upcoming festival

“It was just a job opportunity that popped up,” he said. “Going to fiddlers’ conventions as a youngster, I made up my mind that was what I was going to do even though it wasn’t a glorious lifestyle.”

In 2013, the band “High Voltage,” featuring Jesse Smathers as lead vocalist, won first place in the bluegrass band category at the Galax Old Time Fiddler’s Convention.

A year later, he joined “Nothin’ Fancy” out of Lexington, Va.

The dream of being a part of Lonesome River Band came true in 2015 when he was tapped to replace Randy Jones on mandolin and doing vocals. Just recently, he switched to guitar.

Two years ago, Smathers moved to Floyd, Va., where he teaches mandolin, guitar and vocals through the Handmade Music School, and works part-time for the legendary bluegrass and old-time record store “County Sales,” when not on the road.

Having written music since his teens, Smathers will include two of his original songs on the solo album he now is recording for release later this year. He doesn’t have a name for it yet.

It will be his first solo project, he said, noting “I’ve been doing music out on the road for 11 years, and I wanted something to show for it.”