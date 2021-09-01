Generations of bluegrass music to be celebrated at upcoming festival

As teenagers, Eden natives Jesse Smathers and Matthew Turman watched the “Bluegrass Country Soul” video over and over while driving with their parents to various bluegrass festivals around the area.
Fifty years ago, filmmaker Albert Ihde made the documentary about bluegrass festivals, filming the bulk of his footage at the Camp Springs Bluegrass Park in Caswell County, just over the Rockingham County line.
At 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, “Bluegrass Country Soul” will be screened at the opening night of the long-running Labor Day Bluegrass Festival at the park, 540 Boone Road in Elon. The film has been carefully restored and features new, high-quality prints created for theatrical viewing.
Among the entertainers Ihde caught on camera were Earl Scruggs, Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys, J.D. Crowe & The Kentucky Mountain Boys, The Sunny Mountain Boys, The Country Gentlemen, The Osborne Brothers and The Bluegrass Alliance, which featured young super picker Tony Rice of Reidsville. Ihde also shot audience footage and interviewed promoter Carlton Haney and a number of attendees.
Some of those in the film, including Bobby Osborne and Doyle Lawson, will be on hand for this year’s show, said park owner Cody Johnson.
Running from 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, the weekend festival will feature a dozen or more popular bluegrass bands.
Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Famer Carlton Haney, credited with starting big-time bluegrass in this area, owned and operated the park.
His first bluegrass festival was in Virginia in 1965, but Haney moved the annual event to his hometown of Reidsville in 1969 when he opened Camp Springs Bluegrass Park, located where Caswell County intersects with Guilford, Rockingham and Alamance counties.
Over the years, the popularity of the festival grew and shows continued at the park until 1986. Then the music went silent.
Johnson and his wife, the former Donna Brown, bought the 45-acre campground near their home in Caswell County in 2019, and held the 50-year revival Labor Day reunion a few months later. A crowd of nearly 2,000 enjoyed that weekend.
The 2020 show was an even bigger success since most other activities were canceled due to the pandemic. The Johnsons already have a large number of reservations for this year’s event.
A special highlight will be the Tony Rice Tribute by Tony’s brother Wyatt and Richard Bennett at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The longtime Reidsville resident died at age 69 on Christmas Day 2020. He was considered one of the best virtuoso acoustic guitar players in bluegrass, progressive bluegrass, new grass and acoustic jazz. Rice was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
Smathers, who does vocals and plays guitar with the Lonesome River Band, started his professional music career shortly after graduating in 2010 from Morehead High School.
He grew up listening to the music of his father, Dave, grandfather Harold and granduncle Luke Smathers. Harold and Luke won the 1993 N.C. Folk Heritage Award for their contributions to N.C. folk music with the Luke Smathers String Band.
Dave Smathers was director of institutional research and planning at Rockingham Community College (RCC) where he and other coworkers Lee Dodson, Dale O’Bryant and Chip Cardwell formed “Campus Tradition,” and performed throughout the area.
When Jesse Smathers was 10, he asked his father to “show me some stuff” on a guitar he kept tuned and on a stand in their home. After he was taught a few chords, Smathers said “I was hooked.” During a recent telephone interview outside the band’s tour bus in Monroe, Smathers said he whetted his talents while a teenager on the guitar and mandolin, admitting he was “heavily influenced” by Lonesome River Band’s music.
One of his earliest life-changing moments was seeing the band with Tony Rice as a special guest in Reidsville in the late 1990s. The award-winning band was organized 40 years ago by Ruffin native Tim Austin.
Jesse Smathers won the Virginia Folk Music Association guitar championship in 2009. A year later, fresh out of high school and attending RCC to become an elementary school teacher, he got the call to work with the Grammy-nominated James King Band, playing mandolin and singing tenor and high baritone.
“It was just a job opportunity that popped up,” he said. “Going to fiddlers’ conventions as a youngster, I made up my mind that was what I was going to do even though it wasn’t a glorious lifestyle.”
In 2013, the band “High Voltage,” featuring Jesse Smathers as lead vocalist, won first place in the bluegrass band category at the Galax Old Time Fiddler’s Convention.
A year later, he joined “Nothin’ Fancy” out of Lexington, Va.
The dream of being a part of Lonesome River Band came true in 2015 when he was tapped to replace Randy Jones on mandolin and doing vocals. Just recently, he switched to guitar.
Two years ago, Smathers moved to Floyd, Va., where he teaches mandolin, guitar and vocals through the Handmade Music School, and works part-time for the legendary bluegrass and old-time record store “County Sales,” when not on the road.
Having written music since his teens, Smathers will include two of his original songs on the solo album he now is recording for release later this year. He doesn’t have a name for it yet.
It will be his first solo project, he said, noting “I’ve been doing music out on the road for 11 years, and I wanted something to show for it.”
Another change in his life came in April of last year when he married Sara Farley, whose father Kenny played with the Easter Brothers out of Mt. Airy.
“To play this music and get paid to do it is a dream come true. I eat, sleep and breathe this music even when I’m not on the road performing,” Smathers said, adding he is excited to be on stage as one of the Labor Day bands at the legendary bluegrass park.
“Camp Springs was always considered like a sacred ground,” he said. “Being able to play there now with the Lonesome River Band is one of those bucket list opportunities.”
Like many other musicians in his genre, Smathers thought he would never play there until the Johnsons reopened it.
“Camp Springs was impactful on young bluegrass pickers,” Smathers said. “I am very grateful for the experience to play somewhere that has so much history, that has molded who I am.”